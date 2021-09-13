Developers show feedback from the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo

by



Shortly after it was announced, Square Enix and Team Ninja offered a demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for PS5. Users who played it could fill out a poll to give their feedback. Now, we have the result of that poll.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC in 2022.

Poll Results

For the search results, the numbers mean “very good – good – neutral – bad – very bad” in that order, unless otherwise specified.

  • general demo: 22% – 49% – 18% – 8% – 3%
  • Character and equipment graphics: 14% – 30% – 24% – 21% – 11%
  • Atmosphere and scenery graphics: 15% – 26% – 23% – 23% – 13%
  • Scenario Structure and Tricks: 21% – 39% – 26% – 11% – 4%
  • action in general: 28% – 47% – 16% – 7% – 2%
  • general battle system: 32% – 42% – 15% – 8% – 3%
  • Break meter: 28% – 41% – 21% – 8% – 3%
  • growth system: 23% – 46% – 23% – 6% – 2%
  • treasure hunting system: 30% – 37% – 22% – 7% – 3%
  • Balance in the fight against smaller enemies: 20% – 43% – 22% – 12% – 3%
  • Frequency of battle against minor enemies: 17% – 44% – 25% – 11% – 3%
  • Balancing in the boss fight: 28% – 32% – 16% – 12% – 6% (5% never fought the boss)
  • sounds : 30% – 34% – 23% – 9% – 4%
  • Information in battle: 19% – 43% – 27% – 9% – 3%
  • menu information: 14% – 44% – 31% – 9% – 2%
  • Tutorial: 22% – 40% – 26% – 8% – 3%
  • More Satisfying Actions: 1. Soul Shield; 2. Soul Burst; 3. Light Bringer
  • Easier weapons (more fun): 1. Great Sword; 2. Staff; 3. Bid
  • Easier (more fun) jobs: 1. Swordsman; 2. Mage; 3. Warrior; 4. Black Mage; 5. Lancer; 6. Dragon
  • Most Desired Information in Battle: 1. Allies; 2. Enemies; 3. Own Character
  • Most Desired Menu Information: 1. Abilities; 2. Parameters; 3. Equipment; 4. Character Graphics; 5. Equipment Graphics
  • Most wanted tutorials: 1. Light Bringer; 2. Soul Burst; 3. Break

Notable post-feedback improvements

  • stabilize frame rate
  • Adjust graphics and general lighting
  • Adjust visibility when camera hits wall
  • Adjust fall damage
  • Adjust MP Recovery for Soul Shield & Burst
  • Adjust the pause system
  • Have the PS5 version compatible with DualSense adaptive triggers
  • Reduce frames to use Potions
  • Improve skill controls
  • Adjust cancellation time
  • Keep the melt gauge for Black Magic even when it’s interrupted
  • Allow configuration of spell position when there is no block.
  • Add merits to improve equipment job affinity
  • Make loose items obtainable just by touching them
  • Make items increase a certain job experience when used
  • Adjust AI and Actions of Minor Enemies
  • Adjust visibility of flying enemies
  • Adjust BGM and Sound Effects
  • Adjust menu layout and response
  • Add buff / debuff and ally status icons
  • Add item classification
  • Add customizable options menu
  • Add tutorials for each weapon type
  • Allies’ equipment and abilities can be changed.
  • Add a new resource to temporarily buff allies
  • Adjust the difficulty balance and rearrange the difficulty levels from Easy-Normal-Hard to Story-Action-Hard