Developers show feedback from the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo

Shortly after it was announced, Square Enix and Team Ninja offered a demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for PS5. Users who played it could fill out a poll to give their feedback. Now, we have the result of that poll.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC in 2022.
Poll Results
For the search results, the numbers mean “very good – good – neutral – bad – very bad” in that order, unless otherwise specified.
- general demo: 22% – 49% – 18% – 8% – 3%
- Character and equipment graphics: 14% – 30% – 24% – 21% – 11%
- Atmosphere and scenery graphics: 15% – 26% – 23% – 23% – 13%
- Scenario Structure and Tricks: 21% – 39% – 26% – 11% – 4%
- action in general: 28% – 47% – 16% – 7% – 2%
- general battle system: 32% – 42% – 15% – 8% – 3%
- Break meter: 28% – 41% – 21% – 8% – 3%
- growth system: 23% – 46% – 23% – 6% – 2%
- treasure hunting system: 30% – 37% – 22% – 7% – 3%
- Balance in the fight against smaller enemies: 20% – 43% – 22% – 12% – 3%
- Frequency of battle against minor enemies: 17% – 44% – 25% – 11% – 3%
- Balancing in the boss fight: 28% – 32% – 16% – 12% – 6% (5% never fought the boss)
- sounds : 30% – 34% – 23% – 9% – 4%
- Information in battle: 19% – 43% – 27% – 9% – 3%
- menu information: 14% – 44% – 31% – 9% – 2%
- Tutorial: 22% – 40% – 26% – 8% – 3%
- More Satisfying Actions: 1. Soul Shield; 2. Soul Burst; 3. Light Bringer
- Easier weapons (more fun): 1. Great Sword; 2. Staff; 3. Bid
- Easier (more fun) jobs: 1. Swordsman; 2. Mage; 3. Warrior; 4. Black Mage; 5. Lancer; 6. Dragon
- Most Desired Information in Battle: 1. Allies; 2. Enemies; 3. Own Character
- Most Desired Menu Information: 1. Abilities; 2. Parameters; 3. Equipment; 4. Character Graphics; 5. Equipment Graphics
- Most wanted tutorials: 1. Light Bringer; 2. Soul Burst; 3. Break
Notable post-feedback improvements
- stabilize frame rate
- Adjust graphics and general lighting
- Adjust visibility when camera hits wall
- Adjust fall damage
- Adjust MP Recovery for Soul Shield & Burst
- Adjust the pause system
- Have the PS5 version compatible with DualSense adaptive triggers
- Reduce frames to use Potions
- Improve skill controls
- Adjust cancellation time
- Keep the melt gauge for Black Magic even when it’s interrupted
- Allow configuration of spell position when there is no block.
- Add merits to improve equipment job affinity
- Make loose items obtainable just by touching them
- Make items increase a certain job experience when used
- Adjust AI and Actions of Minor Enemies
- Adjust visibility of flying enemies
- Adjust BGM and Sound Effects
- Adjust menu layout and response
- Add buff / debuff and ally status icons
- Add item classification
- Add customizable options menu
- Add tutorials for each weapon type
- Allies’ equipment and abilities can be changed.
- Add a new resource to temporarily buff allies
- Adjust the difficulty balance and rearrange the difficulty levels from Easy-Normal-Hard to Story-Action-Hard