Developers show feedback from the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo

Shortly after it was announced, Square Enix and Team Ninja offered a demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for PS5. Users who played it could fill out a poll to give their feedback. Now, we have the result of that poll.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC in 2022.

Poll Results

For the search results, the numbers mean “very good – good – neutral – bad – very bad” in that order, unless otherwise specified.

general demo : 22% – 49% – 18% – 8% – 3%

: 22% – 49% – 18% – 8% – 3% Character and equipment graphics : 14% – 30% – 24% – 21% – 11%

: 14% – 30% – 24% – 21% – 11% Atmosphere and scenery graphics : 15% – 26% – 23% – 23% – 13%

: 15% – 26% – 23% – 23% – 13% Scenario Structure and Tricks : 21% – 39% – 26% – 11% – 4%

: 21% – 39% – 26% – 11% – 4% action in general : 28% – 47% – 16% – 7% – 2%

: 28% – 47% – 16% – 7% – 2% general battle system : 32% – 42% – 15% – 8% – 3%

: 32% – 42% – 15% – 8% – 3% Break meter : 28% – 41% – 21% – 8% – 3%

: 28% – 41% – 21% – 8% – 3% growth system : 23% – 46% – 23% – 6% – 2%

: 23% – 46% – 23% – 6% – 2% treasure hunting system : 30% – 37% – 22% – 7% – 3%

: 30% – 37% – 22% – 7% – 3% Balance in the fight against smaller enemies : 20% – 43% – 22% – 12% – 3%

: 20% – 43% – 22% – 12% – 3% Frequency of battle against minor enemies : 17% – 44% – 25% – 11% – 3%

: 17% – 44% – 25% – 11% – 3% Balancing in the boss fight : 28% – 32% – 16% – 12% – 6% (5% never fought the boss)

: 28% – 32% – 16% – 12% – 6% (5% never fought the boss) sounds : 30% – 34% – 23% – 9% – 4%

: 30% – 34% – 23% – 9% – 4% Information in battle : 19% – 43% – 27% – 9% – 3%

: 19% – 43% – 27% – 9% – 3% menu information : 14% – 44% – 31% – 9% – 2%

: 14% – 44% – 31% – 9% – 2% Tutorial : 22% – 40% – 26% – 8% – 3%

: 22% – 40% – 26% – 8% – 3% More Satisfying Actions : 1. Soul Shield; 2. Soul Burst; 3. Light Bringer

: 1. Soul Shield; 2. Soul Burst; 3. Light Bringer Easier weapons (more fun) : 1. Great Sword; 2. Staff; 3. Bid

: 1. Great Sword; 2. Staff; 3. Bid Easier (more fun) jobs : 1. Swordsman; 2. Mage; 3. Warrior; 4. Black Mage; 5. Lancer; 6. Dragon

: 1. Swordsman; 2. Mage; 3. Warrior; 4. Black Mage; 5. Lancer; 6. Dragon Most Desired Information in Battle : 1. Allies; 2. Enemies; 3. Own Character

: 1. Allies; 2. Enemies; 3. Own Character Most Desired Menu Information : 1. Abilities; 2. Parameters; 3. Equipment; 4. Character Graphics; 5. Equipment Graphics

: 1. Abilities; 2. Parameters; 3. Equipment; 4. Character Graphics; 5. Equipment Graphics Most wanted tutorials: 1. Light Bringer; 2. Soul Burst; 3. Break

