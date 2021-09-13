Dies Luiz Carlos Araújo, actor of ‘Carinha de Anjo’ and musicals – Culture

The actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, 42, known for working in several musicals and in the soap opera Angel’s face, from SBT, was found dead at his house on Saturday afternoon, 11. The case was taken to the 2nd DP of the Civil Police of São Paulo, in Bom Retiro.

According to a note released by the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo, he was found around 5 pm at his residence in the region of the Republic. Close people who testified stated that they tried to contact Luiz, who had not responded to messages for a few days. They went to the actor’s house, and when faced with a strong smell, they called military police to enter the place and came across the actor’s body. The case was registered as a suspicious death by the 2nd Police District (Bom Retiro), which requested expertise from the Forensic Medicine (IML) and Criminalistics (IC) institutes.

Among the shows made by the artist are Lisbela and the Prisoner – The Musical, two sons of francisco and Tieta do Agreste. In Angel’s face, played the character Válter, Diana’s brother, played by Camilla Camargo.

The actress used Instagram to recall a scene alongside her colleague on SBT. “I can’t believe it. I met you when I was nine years old and since then it’s been divided stages, hugs, affection, that are eternalized. It hurts, Lu, it hurts a lot. Heaven will have one of the most talented artists to shine up there and we stay here in the nostalgia”, he wrote.

Other artists also paid their respects. “My beloved, it can’t be,” lamented Luana Piovani in a comment on Luiz Carlos Araújo’s page. Singer Laila Garin published: “My dear, I come here because I don’t know where to hug you, save you, give you a kiss, a love, a breath. My dear colleague.” “How to believe? An extremely sweet, kind, talented person, an example of health, simply leaving us? You will be missed”, shared Kiara Sasso.

Check out the full note from the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat:

“A 42-year-old artist was found dead in his home, on Saturday afternoon (11/09), around 5 pm, on Rua Aurora, in the República neighborhood, in the central region of São Paulo.

According to witnesses, they had been trying to contact the victim for a few days and she was not responding to messages. Worried, they went to the place where the man lived to check what had happened.

As they approached the apartment door, it was possible to smell a strong odor. Military police officers were called and, upon entering the scene, they found the victim’s body.

The case was registered as suspicious death by the 2nd Police District (Bom Retiro), which requested expertise from the Forensic Medicine (IML) and Criminalistics (IC) institutes.”