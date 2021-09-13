Driver passes out at the wheel and invades the beach with an ungoverned pickup truck; VIDEO

An uncontrolled and speeding pickup invaded the sands of Guarujá beach, on the coast of São Paulo, this Sunday (12). At the wheel, a driver who had a sudden illness while driving. Security cameras captured the moment when the accident occurred. Watch:

According to the G1 portal, the accident happened around 11:40 am. A woman, whose identity was not revealed, became ill at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. Then, the uncontrolled pickup truck collided with a vehicle on a boulevard then invaded the sandy beach and continued for about 400 meters.

The woman was only saved by a brave bather who jumped into the car and managed to pull the handbrake, forcing the vehicle to stop.

The accident scared the bathers who crowded the beach this Sunday. Everyone started shouting to alert anyone who was in the route of contact with the car. Nobody got hurt. The driver was taken to a hospital for tests.