Elderly people aged 95 and over start taking a booster this Monday; teen calendar is suspended | Rio de Janeiro

The booster dose for the elderly begins to be applied this Monday (13) in Rio City. It will be one day for each age, starting with the age group of 95 years or more, arriving on Saturday (18) in the application of the third dose in the elderly aged 90 years.

The delivery of Astrazenca, which is late, should be normalized as of Tuesday (14), according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

People who have received the first dose of Astrazenca and who go to the stations to take the second dose can take Pfizer. The municipality of Rio was the first to adopt the combination of immunization agents in the country.

As a result, the vaccination schedule for teenagers should only return on Thursday (16), for 14-year-old girls. On Friday (17) the vaccination of boys of the same age is scheduled. Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one authorized by Anvisa to immunize adolescents between 17 and 12 years old.

The problem was caused by the lack of raw material — the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), which comes from China, arrived late.

Many municipalities in the state of Rio have a low stock of AstraZeneca and in some stations there is already a lack of immunizing agent, a consequence of the suspension of vaccine delivery in the last two weeks.

Reduction in admissions

For the second week in a row, there was a drop in urgent and emergency care. AND 26% reduction in admissions comparing the last week with the weeks between the 15th and 28th of August.

“We have a very significant reduction in hospitalized patients in the city of Rio de Janeiro. We have already had 1,400 hospitalized patients. Now we have 783 hospitalized patients, a drop of more than 50%”, said Secretary Daniel Soranz.

According to the city hall, today, most regions continue with high risk of contamination.

Rio extends measures until the 20th

This Friday, the city government published a new decree, which extends the restrictive measures for another ten days.

Nightclubs, discos and dance halls are still banned from operation, but there have been changes in other sectors.

Group classes at the gyms were only allowed with a distance of 4 square meters between students. Now the distance decreases to 1 meter.

Closed areas, such as shopping malls, cinemas, museums and theaters can have up to 60% of the public capacity — before, it was 40%.