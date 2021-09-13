Emma Raducanu, after Queen’s Praise, Revered by Tennis Legends | sneakers

Raducanu left the qualifying tournament for the US Open to the title without losing a set. No one before her, male and female, has ever won a Grand Slam from qualifying. The British was the 150th in the world and, from this second on, it becomes number 23.

Daughter of a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, Emma Raducanu was born in Canada and moved with her family to Great Britain when she was 2 years old.

BILLIE JEAN KING

Former world number 1, 12 Grand Slam singles titles

– What an absurd demonstration of competition and maturity of two exceptional players. It’s wonderful to see this generation living our dream. I can’t remember a US Open with better support from the crowd. Thank you New York, the biggest fans in the world. And congratulations, Emma!

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA

Former world number 1, 18 Grand Slam singles titles

– A star was born. Emma Raducanu made history. Never has anyone coming from qualifying won a Grand Slam, male or female. And it’s just getting started. And you will never have to go to qualifying again. Leylah Fernandez will be back. Both are champions but Emma has the trophy. Great job.

ROD LAVER

11 Grand Slams titles, won all four major tournaments (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open) in the same season twice, in 1962 and 1969

– Great job, Emma Raducanu, the first of many duels with Leylah Fernandez. I have no doubt that many Grand Slams await you. Another historic moment at the US Open.

British wheelchair users close the Grand Slam

The new star of British tennis was not the only one in the country to make history this weekend in the United States. Wheelchair doubles Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett became the first in the UK to win all four Grand Slam trophies (Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and now the US Open) in one season.

1 of 1 Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid celebrate US Open title — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid celebrate US Open title — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images