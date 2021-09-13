EXCLUSIVE: Rodrigo Varanda, from Corinthians, settles on loan with São Bernardo

Corinthians closed the departure of one more player this Monday (13). It is the 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Varanda, who, according to the report by TNT Sports, will be loaned to São Bernardo until the end of Paulistão 2022.

Want to watch the Brasileirão 2021 games for only 13.90/month? Click here!

Also according to the results, Timão sees a lot of potential in the center forward and, therefore, decided to let him continue acting in Brazilian football, even with more financially advantageous proposals from abroad. The club intends to continue the athlete where he can arrive as one of the main reinforcements.

Recently, Varanda was speculated on Red Bull Bragantino and almost had his trip to Bragança Paulista confirmed, but the deal ended up falling apart. He will start training with his new teammates this week.

Rodrigo Varanda debuted as a professional this season, with coach Vagner Mancini. In all, there were ten matches played and a goal scored, against Palmeiras, in Paulistão. São Bernardo won access to the first state division by winning the Serie A2 tournament in 2021.