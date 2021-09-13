Exynos 2200 appears in benchmark test with AMD GPU and open source driver

Despite the “delay” in its launch, the new Exynos 2200 continues to draw the attention of the enthusiastic public, as the promise is that it will be able to beat the performance of the Snapdragon 898. Today (13), the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station released the first test of the chipset in Geekbench.

The most curious point is that the benchmark was run on a smartphone that carries the Samsung SM-S906B numbering, that is, this could be the Galaxy S22 Plus. The processor is numbered S5E9925 and the platform already makes the presence of the AMD RDNA2 Mobile Radeon GPU very evident.

It has Cortex-X2 main core, three Cortex-A710 big cores and four small A510 cores.

However, what is most striking is that the X2 core is running at a clock of just 2.59GHz, while the intention is that the final version reaches 3.0 GHz.

This indicates that the single-core score will be affected as it is lower than the final product. Already the multi-core was also harmed.

See the result below: