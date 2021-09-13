Fagner has neck contracture, and Roni has knee trauma

Corinthians has two concerns in its squad after the duel tonight (12), against Atlético-GO, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. The club reported that full-back Fagner suffered a neck contracture, while defensive midfielder Roni — who left the field crying in the second half — had a trauma to his right knee. Both will be re-evaluated tomorrow by the club’s medical department.

The undisputed titleholder at Corinthians’ right-back, Fagner was substituted at half-time by Du Queiroz. The player complained of neck pain and was unable to return to the match at Antônio Accioly stadium. The defensive midfielder Roni, a piece that has been widely used by Sylvinho in Brasileirão, gave way to Vitinho after alleging pain in his right knee.

Corinthians still does not know the seriousness of each injury and will examine the pair as soon as the delegation lands in the capital of São Paulo and re-presents itself at CT Joaquim Grava. Tomorrow, the club must issue a new note updating the situation of Fagner and Roni.

Recently, the Corinthians board hired lateral João Pedro to be Fagner’s reserve in the squad. The player, however, is working to regain fitness and has not yet been linked to a single game. Therefore, Sylvinho improvised defensive midfielder Du Queiroz in the position.

Already Roni, although he has been honored by the technical committee throughout the Brazilian Championship, disputes position with reinforcements Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian. So, if the steering wheel gets soaked due to trauma to the right knee, there are a number of spare parts in the cast.

Corinthians’ next game this season is against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel only takes place next Sunday (19).