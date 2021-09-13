FBI releases 1st classified document on investigation of September 11, 2001 attacks – World

An internal FBI memo removed from confidentiality last Saturday (11), the date that marked 20 years since the attack on the Twin Towers, reinforces suspicions that members of the Saudi Arabian government may have been involved in the attacks by the terrorist group al-Qaeda. However, he does not provide evidence expected by the families of the victims who accuse the Middle East country of participating in the attacks.

The document, dated April 4, 2016, until then classified, reveals links between Omar al-Bayoumi, a former student and suspected of having collaborated with the Saudi intelligence services, and two al-Qaeda terrorists who prepared the attacks on New York and Washington, where four planes crashed.

The memo is based on interviews with an anonymous source conducted in 2009 and 2015 and details the contacts and encounters between Bayoumi, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar after the two kidnappers arrived in Southern California in 2000.

“Bayoumi’s assistance to Hazmi and Mihdhar includes translation, travel, accommodation and funding,” the memo says.

The content further reaffirms the relationship between the two terrorists and Fahad al-Thumairy, a conservative priest at Los Angeles’ King Faad Mosque, and consulate official from Saudi Arabia in that city.

The document shows that the phone numbers associated with the anonymous source indicate that there were contact with several people who helped Hazmi and Mihdhar while they were in California, including Bayoumi and Thumairy, in addition to the source himself.

According to the memo, the source told the FBI that Bayoumi was hiding, behind his official student ID, a “very high position” at the Saudi consulate.

In addition, the source’s wife told the FBI that Bayoumi had always mentioned “jihad,” a term attributed to violent Muslims since the 2001 attacks.

family protests

The official document was released after acts of pressure on the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, by relatives of the victims of the attacks, who accused Saudi Arabia of be an accomplice of the attacks.

However, despite the indications, the memorandum does not show any direct and clear link between the Saudi government and the kidnappers.

Still, Jim Kreindler, one of the leading lawyers involved in the lawsuits brought by the families against Saudi Arabia, believes the memorandum validates the key point about the Saudi government’s support for the kidnappers.

“With this first release of documents, 20 years are coming to an end when Saudi Arabia depended on the US government to hide its role in 9/11,” Kreindler said in a statement.

international relationship

Three American Governments – Bush, Obama and Trump – refused to disclose documents related to the case, apparently because they did not want to damage Washington’s relationship with Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Sunni monarchy has always denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks and was acquitted suspected by an American commission of inquiry in 2004.

The victims’ families are awaiting stronger evidence with the release of more documents removed from confidentiality. They are expected to be released in the next six months, following an executive order issued in early September by Joe Biden.