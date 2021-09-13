Feira de Santana registers another 6 cases of covid-19; no deaths were reported for the 4th consecutive day – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/09/2021 18:43.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 33 patients hospitalized in the city.

Photo: Aldo Matos/Acorda Cidade

wake up city

Feira de Santana has been registering important numbers in the fight against Covid-19. For the fourth consecutive day, the municipality was not informed about death caused by the disease and maintained the mark of 46,350 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 92.8% of cases.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) points out that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records for Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test results for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 48 ​​more tests were negative and 6 positive. Today’s positive results are in relation to the release of accumulated tests that had been collected between September 6th and 9th, which were awaiting the laboratory’s results.

Report card

Cases confirmed this Sunday (12.09.21): 06

Patients retrieved on the day: 164

Negative results on the day: 48

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 33

Death reported on the day: 0

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total active patients: 180 (Data from Sesab)

Total confirmed cases in the city: 49,906 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 12, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 2,580

Total recovered in the municipality: 46,350

Total negative tests: 70,822 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 12, 2021)

Waiting for exam results: 183

Total deaths: 980

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,222 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 12, 2021)

Positive result: 4,883 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 12, 2021)

In home isolation: 0

Negative result: 20,339 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 12, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).