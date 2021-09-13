Felipão takes Grêmio to the G-4 campaign at Brasileirão, but keeps his goal: 16th place | Guild

The 2-0 victory over Ceará makes Grêmio renew their spirits in the Brazilian Championship, despite still being in the relegation zone. Even with the use of G-4 in command, coach Felipão contains the euphoria and says that the tricolor goal is to be the 16th place.

The duel against Vovô was Grêmio’s 10th game with Felipão at Brasileirão. the gaucho club has five wins, two draws and three defeats in this period, with 56.6% use, higher than Fortaleza, currently fourth.

Despite the good performance with the coach, Tricolor follows in 18th with 19 points. And thinks exclusively about leaving the Z-4, as Felipão. When asked if he could even project other fights in the Brasileirão, the technician reined in his excitement.

– You guys are kidding. The Guild is 18th. You can’t think of anything bigger at all. Our biggest thing right now is to think about 16th, 15th and look over there. The others play also play and win. We want in seven, eight games, to fight for 14th, 13th position. It’s not like that – Felipão reacted.

Grêmio was two points below América-MG, the 17th, and three from São Paulo and Bahia, respectively above. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has not yet closed 19 matches at the Brazilian Nationals, as the games with Flamengo and Atlético-MG were postponed and there is still no date to take place.

— The first step is to solidify as a team and exit the Z-4. We haven’t finished the first round yet and we’re on Z-4. If we ended up outside, that’s one thing. But we still face difficulties. We had two points from eight games. In 10 games, we scored 17 points, almost 60%. If we keep 60%, we will breathe in the end. If we don’t continue like this, we will always suffer – completed Felipão.

The coach is responsible for 17 points of Grêmio’s 19 so far in the Brasileirão. Before, with Tiago Nunes in charge, the club from Rio Grande do Sul only scored two points in eight matches.