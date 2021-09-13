FIFA 22: ratings are released; Messi leads and CR7 is 3rd | fifa

EA Sports revealed, on Monday, the ratings of the best players of FIFA 22. Signed by Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is the best player of the game, with 93 in overall. Next, Lewandowski (92), forward for Bayern Munich and voted best in the world in 2020 by FIFA, appears in second place. Soon after comes Cristiano Ronaldo (91), who left Juventus for Manchester United. Regarding FIFA 21, the Argentine kept the overall score; Polish and Portuguese had the score reversed from each other.
Check out the top 22 of FIFA 22 ratings:
- Messi (PSG) – 93
- Lewandowski (Bayern) – 92
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 91
- De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91
- Mbappé (PSG) – 91
- Neymar (PSG) – 91
- Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) – 91
- Kane (Tottenham) – 90
- Kanté (Chelsea) – 90
- Neuer (Bayer) – 90
- Ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 90
- Salah (Liverpool) – 89
- Donnaruma (PSG) – 89
- Benzema (Real Madrid) – 89
- Van Dijk (Liverpool) – 89
- Kimmich (Bayern) – 89
- Son (Tottenham) – 89
- Alisson (Liverpool) – 89
- Courtois (Belgium) – 89
- Casemiro (Real Madrid) – 89
- Ederson (Manchester City) – 89
- Mané (Liverpool) – 89
FIFA 22 cover, Mbappé is the 5th best player in the game. With the overall increase over FIFA 21, the PSG striker appears with the same overall score as Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City midfielder.
Brazil has four players among the 22 best names in FIFA 22. PSG striker and biggest star of the Brazilian team, Neymar has 91 overall and is 6th on the list. Goalkeepers Alisson, from Liverpool, and Ederson, from Manchester City, and defensive midfielder Casemiro, from Real Madrid, have an overall score of 89 and were out of the top 10.
FIFA 22 arrives on October 1st, with versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | Series S, PC and Google Stadia. There will also be a Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch.
