FIFA 22: ratings are released; Messi leads and CR7 is 3rd | fifa

EA Sports revealed, on Monday, the ratings of the best players of FIFA 22. Signed by Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is the best player of the game, with 93 in overall. Next, Lewandowski (92), forward for Bayern Munich and voted best in the world in 2020 by FIFA, appears in second place. Soon after comes Cristiano Ronaldo (91), who left Juventus for Manchester United. Regarding FIFA 21, the Argentine kept the overall score; Polish and Portuguese had the score reversed from each other.