Film and plays reinforce Cinderella’s rebellious side to win 21st century audience

Cinderella is no longer the same. With a new film and two theatrical shows in theaters in London and São Paulo, Cinderela takes on a contemporary look to conquer an audience that asks for female empowerment and representation. But, given the long history of representations of the character as a beautiful young woman, badly treated by her stepmother and who only finds happiness in the arms of the enchanted prince, it is worth asking: after all, is the protagonist a helpless girl or a potential feminist?

From the Soviet Union to Bahia: Remember the many versions of Cinderella

strong and rebellious

Billy Porter as “Fairy Godmother” in “Cinderella Movie” (2021). Photo: Disclosure

Amazon Prime’s recent release, “Cinderella Movie” marks the debut of Camila Cabello, former member of the group Fifth Harmony, as an actress. In addition to having a Cuban-born protagonist, the film features Billy Porter (from the series “Pose”) as Fab G, the black fairy godmother who transcends gender binarism and steals the scene in stiletto heels and a formal dress.

Amid the growing struggle for equality, Kay Cannon, screenwriter and director of the film, writes determined and strategic female characters, including her stepmother, in search of happiness despite social pressures. Cinderella herself calls into question her relationship with the prince due to her dream of being a stylist and owner of her own business.

— Cinderella is strong and rebellious, she represents a person who does not let himself down, who overcomes obstacles and has the courage to go forward. It is this rebelliousness that the most modern versions capture and reinforce with plots geared to our time – defends Karin Volobuef, professor of the postgraduate course in Literary Studies at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp).

Interview:Sally Rooney releases ‘Beautiful world, where are you’ and assesses the impact of ‘Normal people’: ‘My life was dominated by the success of my previous books’

This vision is shared by psychoanalyst Diana Corso, for whom Cinderela is a woman in search of her rights:

– In all versions, she fights against her stepmother and sisters who took away her rights as a daughter after her father’s death. Cinderella seeks her place in the world, which, in this case, is equivalent to the court ball. Evidently, she is still waiting for a man, as has happened with women since the beginning of the millenary reign of patriarchy — points out the author of the book “Fadas no Divã: psychoanalysis in children’s stories”.

‘Nice revenge’

Carrie Hope Fletcher plays Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical. Photo: Tristram Kenton

On stage, the character also raises new flags. In London, “Cinderella”, musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber with text by Emerald Fennell (winner of the 2021 Oscar for best screenplay for “Beautiful Revenge”), bets on a feminist reflection with humor. In a city where everyone wants to achieve perfection, the only one that refuses to live in the fairy tale is the self-confident gothic “Bad Cinderella”.

In “Cinderela, the musical”, a version by Charles Möeller and Cláudio Botelho for a Broadway show with music by Rodgers & Hammerstein — showing at Teatro Liberdade, in São Paulo, until October 31 —, the character wants to meet the prince to save the kingdom from political disaster.

— Cinderella always gains new layers, especially with the evolution of the role of women in society. Always want to see what they did with the character and how it relates to what we are living – says Möeller.

Cinderella’s story is old and refers to a folk tale, transmitted orally. One of the oldest written versions was recorded in China in the ninth century and probably reached Europe through women working the Silk Road. The character has become popular over time through adaptations made by male authors, who shed Cinderella’s feminist potential.

since 1697

The most iconic Cinderella in cinema was launched by Walt Disney in 1950. Photo: Disclosure

The best-known text is signed by Frenchman Charles Perrault and dates from 1697. It was this that inspired numerous film versions, including “Cendrillon” (1899), a six-minute film by pioneer Georges Méliès; “Betty Boop in Poor Cinderella”(1934), the character’s first color animation; the Stalinist Soviet Union version “Zoloushka” (1947); Walt Disney’s classic “Cinderella” (1950); the live-action “Cinderella” (2015), with Lily James; and even the Brazilian version, “Cinderela Baiana” (1998), with Carla Perez in the lead role. Carla, incidentally, used Twitter to claim the post as the first Latin Cinderella after Camila Cabello declared herself honored for the post.

The narrative, which we know so well, is marked by male domination. Cinderella’s father, still alive, neglects his daughter from his first marriage, accepting that she is enslaved and excluded. Without parental guardianship, the young woman is deprived of a dowry and, in the end, of her social place. It is at this moment that the prince appears to return her to her role as “chosen”.

Marietta Severus:‘I’ve never felt such deep civic anguish’

Diana Corso remembers that being the “chosen” among a mass of “others” is part of the fantasy known as “Cinderelismo”, a female fictional tradition that is present even in the improbable “Twilight” (2008) and “50 Shades of Gray ” (2015). In this way, female rivalry gains important dimensions, as happens with the envious stepmother, who wants to eliminate her stepdaughter at any cost.

– The stepmother carries all the prejudices dedicated to mature women, always considered dangerous. The dispute between the sisters, on the other hand, portrays the absence of sorority that was always expected of our gender. The stories of alliances, support and mutual inspiration between women are recent and welcome,” says Corso, for whom Cinderella survives the centuries molding herself by the subjectivity of each era, but maintaining a common core.

Will it then succumb to the current feminist wave?

— I believe that she will take the desirable path of her category, which is to be freed, a warrior and, finally, whatever she wants to be — concludes the researcher.