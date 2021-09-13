Financial market raises inflation forecast for the 23rd week and sees IPCA and 8% Selic in 2021

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Faced with increasingly higher projections for Brazilian inflation, the financial market also continues to adjust upwards the expectations for the basic interest rate.

According to the Focus report, released on Monday (13) by the Central Bank, expectations for the Selic rate at the end of this year were raised for the second consecutive week, this time from 7.63% to 8.00% per year .

With the adjustment, the estimate for interest rates in December 2022 was also raised, from 7.75% to 8.00%, pointing to the stability of the Selic rate over the next year.

After an increase of one percentage point in the Selic at the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), to 5.25% in August, the expectation is for a new high of the same magnitude next week, when a new meeting takes place, taking interest rates to 6.25% per year.

As for the October meeting, projections point to a Selic of 7.25% – both estimates without changes in comparison with the previous survey.

For the 23rd week in a row, the market has revised upwards its projections for inflation in 2021, from 7.58% to 8.00%. For 2022, the estimates were also raised, for the eighth week, from 3.98% to 4.03%.

In August, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 0.87% compared to July, above the 0.71% increase expected by the financial market and the highest result for the month since 2000.

With that, the indicator accumulates highs of 5.67% in the year and 9.68% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the 12 immediately previous months (8.99%).

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, the financial market estimates growth of 5.04% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, below the 5.15% estimated previously. For 2022, the expectation is for expansion of 1.72% of GDP, also below the 1.93% expected last week.

Finally, in the exchange rate, estimates point to the dollar traded at R$ 5.20 in December (above the R$ 5.17 in the last survey) and at R$ 5.20 at the end of 2022, without changes.

