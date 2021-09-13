Financial market rises to 8% the estimate of inflation in 2021 and sees lower GDP rise | Economy

The financial market raised the estimate for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, to 8% this year. At the same time, it reduced the economy’s growth forecast.

Market forecasts are contained in the “Focus” report, released on Monday (13) by the Central Bank (BC). The data were collected last week, in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

For inflation, the market expectation for the year 2021 advanced for the twenty-first third in a row, going from 7.58% to 8%.

Market expectations for the 2021 IPCA Source: Central Bank

The core of the 2020 inflation target is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it is between 2.25% and 5.25%. Thereby, the market forecast is already above double the central inflation target (7.5%).

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate.

In 2020, pressured by food prices, the IPCA was 4.52%, above the center of the target for the year, which was 4%, but within the tolerance range. It was the highest annual inflation since 2016.

For 2022, the financial market rose from 3.98% to 4.03% the inflation estimate. It was the eighth high straight on the indicator. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

Former director of the Central Bank comments on prospects for inflation and the economy

Financial market economists reduced their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimate from 5.15% to 5.04% in 2021.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2022, the The market lowered its forecast for GDP growth from 1.93% to 1.72%.

Last week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes admitted that the “political noise” of recent days, the result of President Jair Bolsonaro’s coup-like speech at the September 7 demonstrations, could affect the pace of growth in the Brazilian economy, generating a slowdown.

The financial market too the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021 rose from 7.63% to 8% per year. With this, analysts continue to estimate an increase in interest rates this year.

In March, the first increase in almost six years, the basic rate of the economy was increased by the BC to 2.75% per year. In May, the Copom raised the interest to 3.5% per year and, in June, the rate increased to 4.25% per year. Last week, the rate rose to 5.25% per year.

By the end of 2022, financial market economists raised expectations for the Selic rate from 7.75% to 8% per year, which presupposes stability of the basic interest rate in the economy for the coming year.

Dollar : the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.17 to R$ 5.20. By the end of 2022, it was stable at R$5.20 per dollar.

: the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.17 to R$ 5.20. By the end of 2022, it was stable at R$5.20 per dollar. Trade balance : for the trade balance balance (resulting from total exports less imports), the projection for 2021 rose from US$ 70.8 billion to US$ 71 billion as a positive result. For next year, the estimate of market specialists remained stable at US$ 63 billion in surplus.

: for the trade balance balance (resulting from total exports less imports), the projection for 2021 rose from US$ 70.8 billion to US$ 71 billion as a positive result. For next year, the estimate of market specialists remained stable at US$ 63 billion in surplus. Foreign investment: the report’s forecast for the entry of foreign direct investment in Brazil this year dropped from US$ 54 billion to US$ 51.1 billion. For 2022, the estimate remained at US$ 65 billion.