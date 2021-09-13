Find out how much Deolane Bezerra charges for her publis

Leo Dias’ column had access to the numbers offered by the criminal lawyer and, now, DJ, to any brand that is interested in closing advertisements with her. Deolane Bezerra is the widow of her fiance, MC Kevin, who passed away in May this year.

According to findings in the column LeoDias, for a sequence of three stories, a brand needs to pay at least R$50,000.

deolane kevin Deolane Bezerra shared the first and last photo with MC Kevinreproduction deolane heifer and mc kevin Deolane Bezerra will pursue a musical careerReproduction/Instagram deolane heifer and mc kevin MC Kevin tragically died in MayReproduction/Instagram deolane calf 1 Deolane is a lawyerReproduction/Instagram deolane calf 4 She intends to start her DJ career in style in NovemberReproduction/Instagram deolane calf 3 Lawyer has nearly eight million followers on InstagramReproduction/Instagram 0

If the contractor wants to close a month of advertising, which entitles him to one “publicity” per week, the Doctor gives a friend discount and the mansao package is materialized in R$160K.

Deolane is very active when it comes to social networking and even has her own reality show on YouTube with her sisters, in the Kardashian style, dubbed The Doctors.