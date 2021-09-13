Find out what to expect from Apple’s iPhone 13 event

One iPhone with a larger battery that lasts longer. A diagonally shaped camera system. And 1 terabyte of storage.

These are some of the most recent rumors about what the apple can announce during its long-awaited event next Tuesday (14), where the company is expected to unveil its new line of iPhones.

In a virtual event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, four new iPhones are likely to be unveiled: the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple may also introduce the new AirPods, a new Apple Watch and something connected to the augmented reality.

The iPhone13 devices will likely not have major design changes. In fact, they will likely look a lot like last year’s models, with a few exceptions. However, there’s a long list of potential changes, including updates like a faster processor, camera enhancement, and a longer-lasting battery.

The stakes are high for Apple. The iPhone is still the biggest source of income and a centerpiece in the company’s product ecosystem. In April, it reported that quarterly iPhone sales reached nearly $48 billion, up 65% from the previous year, driven by the iPhone 12 model, compatible with 5G (Apple no longer discloses the numbers of iPhones sold).

Now the company needs to convince consumers to spend more than $1,000 for some of its next-generation models.

“Apple clearly doesn’t have a lot to do,” says David McQueen, director of market research at ABI Research. “Despite having relatively high prices, consumers still buy Apple products, partly because of the strength of the brand and the quality of the products, and also because they’ve already invested a lot in the Apple ecosystem.”

Check out what to expect from the big Apple event, which should start at 2 pm, Brasília time, on the company’s website.

the end of the notch

The smartphone’s design may have at least one notable improvement: Apple may finally remove the “notch,” or notch, from the top of the phone’s front, where the camera, speakers, microphone and other sensors are located, to provide a less obstructed view of the screen.

When Apple released the iPhone X in 2017, it generated a buzz by removing the Home button and adding smaller spaces around the screen to free up more screen space. Plus there was the unattractive notch at the top.

Now the company can remove it completely, possibly repositioning its components to the sides. The device can also receive an Always On display, where you can receive and view information without activating the phone, and a fingerprint recognition under the screen.

Diagonal cameras, more storage and bigger and better batteries

The iPhone 13 and the cheaper version, the iPhone 13 mini, may have two rear camera lenses placed diagonally for the first time, according to rumors. This would make room for larger sensors.

Meanwhile, the three rear cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro can be different sizes and housed inside a thicker shield to improve stabilization. New features on the cameras may include a portrait mode for videos and support for astrophotography for taking pictures in the night sky.

Other improvements could include satellite technology to help send messages in emergency situations, a faster loading rate for games, a chip. 5G improved and a bigger battery that promises to last all day.

Bigger and better batteries are also expected to come with the 13.716cm iPhone 13 mini, helping to address one of the most common complaints involving the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone and potentially helping to drive disappointing sales.

In a recent note to investors, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the iPhone 13 could have a 1-terabyte storage option, double the Pro’s current maximum capacity of 512GB.

In addition, there is potential for augmented reality to be a focus as well. The photo included in this year’s press invitation included the Apple logo over a lake. When users clicked on the same photo on Apple’s website, it opened an augmented reality tool.

New AirPods and Apple Watches

Apple may introduce the new model Apple Watch Series 7, with improved health features and a longer battery life.

While some of the larger features being speculated, such as glucose monitoring and body temperature readings, are only expected next year, Apple may announce a slightly larger screen, thinner edges and a faster processor.

The company can also showcase its next generation of AirPods, including a design more in line with its AirPods Pro, such as 360-degree sound support and touch controls.

The headphones are rumored to have a redesigned charging case that will include a 20% larger battery pack so people can get more use on just one charge.

Getting closer to a wireless future

There have been rumors for months that Apple is about to drop the Lightning charger port on its iPhones.

The movement in this direction began a few years ago with the removal of the wire and plug from the cell phone box, and continued with the introduction of MagSafe, a wireless charger that attaches via a magnet and can stick to the back of an iPhone case.

Pulling out probably won’t happen yet – MagSafe partners need to be ready to produce more wireless chargers – but the company is rumored to be working on expanding and improving compatible accessories so that its iPhones are ready for a wireless future.

A jump in price?

There could also be a nasty change this year: higher prices.

Apple tends to keep the prices of its new iPhones relatively close to the prices of newer models, but iPhone 13 prices may be higher this year due to problems with the supply of chips, which should increase costs.

“Despite the high profit margin on its iPhones, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Apple passed the highs to the consumer, potentially pushing its iPhone prices to the highest level yet,” McQueen said.

A slight rise in price may not deter people from buying an iPhone 13. But considering that iPhone 12 Pro models cost in the four-digit range, it’s not clear how much more people are willing to pay for a new model with few improvements.

(Translated text. Read here the original in English.)