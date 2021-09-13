Fiocruz predicts the resumption of delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines this week | Brazil



Fiocruz had already announced two weeks ago that its next deliveries would be made between the 13th and 17th of this month – Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)

Fiocruz had already announced two weeks ago that its next deliveries would be made between the 13th and 17th of this monthOswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)

Published 12/09/2021 10:43

Rio – The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) should resume the delivery of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines against covid-19 this week to the National Immunization Program (PNI). The number of doses available will be released this Monday, 13.

The delivery of vaccines was halted because the monthly batches for August of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA), imported for the manufacture of the vaccine, only arrived on the 25th and 30th of last month.

With this, Fiocruz had already announced two weeks ago that its next deliveries would take place between the 13th and 17th of this month. This is because, from the arrival of the input to the delivery of the vaccine, it takes about three weeks, including the period for quality control of the vaccines. The last delivery was on August 27, when 3.5 million vaccines were released.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has delivered 91.9 million doses to the PNI. The Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz) remains with a production capacity higher than the availability of the IFA and is awaiting confirmation of the dates for the arrival of the next batches of the input in the month of September.