Fiocruz will disclose how many doses of AstraZeneca will deliver this week

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) will announce tomorrow how many doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against covid-19 it will distribute during the week. The information is from Agência Brasil, which also informs that Fiocruz is expected to normalize releases to the PNI (National Immunization Program).

Fiocruz’s statement comes in the wake of the lack of doses of AstraZeneca for the application of the second dose in at least five states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Fiocruz had already informed on the last 2nd that its next deliveries would take place between the 13th and 17th of September. The last delivery was on August 27, when 3.5 million vaccines were released.

The interval between deliveries occurred because the monthly batches of August of the IFA (active pharmaceutical ingredient), imported for the manufacture of the vaccine, only arrived on the 25th and 30th of last month. As the manufacturing process and the quality control of the doses takes about three weeks, the release should only take place from this week onwards.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has delivered 91.9 million doses to the Ministry of Health, 87.9 million of which produced at the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos) and 4 million imported ready-made from India.

The number of doses produced in Brazil, however, should exceed 100 million, with vaccines already delivered and those still in production and quality control. The forecast was presented at the National Immunization Journey by the manager of the covid-19 vaccine implementation project in Bio-Manguinhos, Fábio Henrique Gonçalez.

He also detailed the advances in the production of the national IFA and released the projection that it will be possible to produce this year 14 million doses totally manufactured in Brazil. Of these, 6 million can be delivered to the PNI.

*With information from Agência Brasil.