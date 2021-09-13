Five SC bets win prize of more than R$ 2.7 million each in Lotofácil da Independência | Santa Catarina

Five bets from Santa Catarina won the prize of R$ 2,791,889.55 each in the Lotofácil da Independência contest, held on Saturday (11), at Espaço Loterias Caixa.

The winners placed their bets in lotteries in the following cities: Balneário Camboriú, Florianópolis, Jaraguá do Sul and Lages. In the capital and in the municipality of Serra catarinense, it was three bets of the “bolão” type that won the prize.

Bets with 15 hits were registered in the DF (1) and in the following states: SP (18), PR (5), SC (5), BA (3), GO (3), MG (2), PA (2 ), RJ (2), CE (1), ES (1), MA (1), MS (1), MT (1), PE (1), SE (1), in addition to 9 bets on the Electronic Channel.

See the dozens drawn in the 2,320 contest: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 -15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

14 hits: 10,288 winning bets, R$1,124.02

13 hits: 292,658 winning bets, R$ 25.00

12 hits: 3,577,748 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 18,451,178 winning bets, BRL 5.00

This is the 10th edition of the special contest, which offers the highest prize in the sport’s history, estimated at R$ 150 million.

According to Caixa, the biggest prize so far had been R$124.9 million, in 2020. There were 50 winning bets last year, in 17 different states.

At Lotofácil, the single bet costs R$ 2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available.

The draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and also on Saturdays, always at 8pm.

