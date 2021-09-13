Flamengo agreed to pay what Benfica didn’t want

Announced as Flamengo’s reinforcement last weekend, David Luiz will receive practically the same monthly amount on his return to Brazilian football that he asked to close with Benfica, with whom he negotiated at the request of his coach and also friend Jorge Jesus.

At 34, the defender agreed with Rubro-Negro a salary of approximately R$ 1.5 million (240 thousand euros) per month, in a contract valid until December 2022. Therefore, a final amount of R$ 19.5 million per season – without the inclusion of bonuses for achieved goals.

In conversations with Benfica, where he worked between 2006 and 2011, the veteran defender asked for 3 million euros clean (R$ 18.5 million) per season to sign. The reds, however, agreed to spend a maximum of 2 million euros clean (R$ 12.5 million).

If it accepted the Brazilian defender’s counterproposal, Clube da Luz, in fact, would have to take 6 million euros (R$ 37.3 million) gross per season out of the box, since in Portugal the tax for professionals, regardless of the area, is 50% of the total salary.

Before Benfica and Flamengo, David Luiz, who did not want an “alternative market”, still had in his hands a much more advantageous offer from Turkish football. Adana Demirspor was willing to pay 4 million euros (almost R$25 million) per season.

Maicon was ‘plan B’

In the long process to close with David Luiz, given the strong competition from Benfica, Flamengo decided to open conversations with Maicon, ex-Porto, São Paulo and Galatasaray, who even traveled to Rio de Janeiro. In the end, the preference – and the insistence – to hire the former Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal defender prevailed.