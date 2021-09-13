Flamengo already surpasses 2019 turnover

If there are still doubts about Flamengo’s reasons for not giving up facing Grêmio on Wednesday with fans at Maracanã, I bring relevant information.

The board revisited the budget and found that the club is close to surpassing the one billion reais barrier in revenue.

In the most realistic projection, it will close 2021 with a collection of around R$ 980 million, which is 59% higher than last year.

More than that, the club has already raised R$ 50 million more than in 2019, considered a magical year for rubro-black finance.

Palmeiras, its rival in this budget dispute, expects to close the year with 700 million in sales.

In a period still marked by the horrors of the pandemic, with scarce money and closed box offices, it is something exceptional.

Flamengo reaches the last quarter within its sports goals, and with marketing revenues covering losses in the football department’s items.

The portfolios that support the club’s finances are the flagship of the campaign for the re-election of Rodolfo Landim, whose candidacy was registered on Friday.

In other words, Flamengo detaches itself more and more from the reality of Brazilian football and isolates itself, at a financial level, for now, unattainable by others.

And it is precisely this financial power that allows him to assume unsympathetic postures – at least from the point of view of sports fair play.

In the view of the red-black board, Flamengo is a locomotive and the others are wagons – a thought supported by the brand’s popularity.

The club was structured to be perceived as an entertainment company and created a favorable environment for the loyalty of its fans.

In this way, its commercial partners are like partners in a business that is born supported by 40 million potential consumers.

And when it gets to this point, it’s no longer about football clubs, but about successful business models.

It is likely that this Wednesday, against Grêmio, the team stamps on the front of their shirt, the number “2,000,000” in place of the BrB brand.

It is related to the number of accounts in “Nação BrB Fla”, a digital bank that, in the wake of its sporting success, is becoming stronger in an increasingly disputed segment.

The goal for 2021 included reaching the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores (in theory, achieved) and the runner-up in the Brazilian Nationals (position by lost points).

If the team wins one of these three titles, the club will likely hit the billion barrier in revenue and achieve untold brand growth.

Historic feat in a year with no audience at the stadium…