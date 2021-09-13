Flamengo beats Palmeiras by turning point and approaches the leaders of Brasileirão

After two weeks without playing, due to the call-ups for the World Cup qualifiers, palm trees and Flamengo they returned to the field this Sunday, at Allianz Parque, and the visitors left the field radiant. With David Luiz, a new Flemish reinforcement, watching everything from the box, the team led by Renato Gaúcho trailed behind, when Wesley opened the scoring, but managed to turn it around and won 3-1, entering the G-4 and reducing the difference to the palm trees on the table.

The victory in the match valid for the 20th round of Brasileirão, the first in the second round, was built with two goals by Michael and one by Pedro. The result leaves Flamengo with 34 points, in third place, just one less than Palmeiras, which has 35 and is experiencing a moment of oscillation in the dispute of the national competition

Even with a long period without games, Flamengo entered the field full of embezzlement. Gabriel Barbosa, who was with the national team, was one of the main names on the list of casualties, as well as Diego and Filipe Luís. The three started against Santos, in the last game, when Renato Gaúcho no longer had Bruno Henrique, still without game conditions.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, had maximum strength, with the exception of full-back Jorge, who has not yet made his debut. Back on Friday after playing the qualifiers for Brazil and Uruguay, Weverton and Piquerez went into the game. Despite being more whole than the opponent, the team from São Paulo didn’t start well and suffered from the Flemish attacks, but Wesley’s talent made the difference. On minute 14, the forward received the ball on the right, pedaled and got rid of the double marking before entering the area and scoring the goal.

Two minutes later, the score was tied again. Everton Ribeiro made the ball travel smoothly over the defense of Palmeira until he found Michael, free to tie the game with a firm header. Flamengo’s intention was to take advantage of the quick reaction to try to turn it around, but Arrascaeta suffered a muscle injury, still in the 23rd minute, and was replaced by Vitinho. Without the Uruguayan on the field, the Rio team lost offensive strength and the match continued balanced until the break for half-time.

The second half had a start of superiority from Palmeira, with a certain volume of game in Flamengo’s defense field during the first five minutes. As soon as that moment passed, Pedro appeared to turn the game around, on 11 minutes, when he received a cross from the penalty spot and climbed higher than the markers to head nice into Weverton’s corner.

Behind the scoreboard, Palmeiras kept the ball and created some offensive plays, but Flamengo was very calm, defending well and waiting for the opportunity to counterattack, which came on 35 minutes. In the bid, Michael received the ball from Vitinho, beat Marcos Rocha in heads-up play and filled his foot to overcome Weverton, closing the score for the Flamengo victory. There was still time for Zé Rafael to be sent off in extra time after a foul on Arão.

Palmeiras will return to the field next Saturday, when they visit Chapecoense at Arena Condá, from 5 pm, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Flamengo host Grêmio at Maracanã, on Wednesday, to decide the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at 9:30 pm, after a 4-0 thrashing in the first leg.

DATASHEET:

1 x 3 FLAMENGO PALM TREES

PALM TREES – Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez (Willian); Danilo (Patrick de Paula), Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Gustavo Scarpa); Rony (Luiz Adriano), Wesley (Breno Lopes) and Dudu. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

FLAMENGO – Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Gomes), Arrascaeta (Vitinho) and Everton Ribeiro (Thiago Maia); Michael and Pedro (Rodinei). Technician: Renato Gaucho.

GOLS – Wesley, at 14, and Michael, at 16 minutes of the first half. Pedro, at 11, and Michael, at 35 minutes into the second half.

YELLOW CARDS – Vitinho and Pedro.

RED CARD – Zé Rafael.

REFEREE – Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO).

INCOME AND PUBLIC – Fanless game.

LOCATION – Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

