Flamengo euphoric prepares for apotheosis with Maracanã and David Luiz

A comeback away from home against Palmeiras, expanded unbeaten over the rival and jump to third place in the Brazilian Championship table. Flamengo lived a Sunday of euphoria on the field and is preparing for a week of apotheosis.

After the triumph, Rubro-negro turns its attention to the game on Wednesday (15) against Grêmio, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil. With the spot in hand after the 4-0 in Porto Alegre, the match gained a different color for being the game that will mark the return of part of the Nation to home.

The club breathes this commitment and mobilizes itself for the operation. In times of pandemic, Flamengo wants to make this event a kind of example of the resumption of “normal life” in Rio de Janeiro. A great security scheme mobilizes the public power, and the club tries to implement the protocol to the letter.

Outside the four lines, the duel against the tricolors is threatened. On Friday night (10), a group of 17 clubs filed with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to overturn the injunction that guarantees Cariocas the right to have a public. Despite this shadow, the red-black summit is confident that the decision will be upheld.

With tickets already on sale, Flamengo is also excited with the guest of honor for the party. Announced on Saturday (11), David Luiz has already been to Allianz Parque, and the fans celebrated the hit like a goal.

The defender will be officially introduced today (13), and the idea is for him to have his first contact with the stands before the ball rolls. The presence of the new shirt 23 is a decoy to avoid crowding outside and make the approximately 25,000 fans settle in the stadium as soon as possible.

After the victory in São Paulo, coach Renato Gaúcho did not hide his excitement with the gift received. Between compliments to the defenders who are already in the squad, the coach gave the dimension of the hiring.

“He is an international player, level of the Brazilian national team. He is an above average player. I would also like to point out that the defenders we have have gone up a lot in production. Every player will be welcome,” he said.

“I have a group. The more players that have strengthened our group, it’s great. But my group is very good. The people who have joined have done the job. That’s how I like it,” he added.

Flamengo performs again and trains today and works from 2:30 pm at Ninho do Urubu. The week in Gávea begins with high spirits and promise of a party on and off the four lines.