Flamengo x Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, will have audience, guarantees president of STJD

According to the globoesporte.com, the president of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) assured this Monday that he will not analyze any request for suspension of the injunction that authorized the Flamengo to have an audience in their games at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

With that, it was guaranteed that the match between Rubro-Negro and the Guild, this Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, will have the presence of fans.

“There is an injunction in force and the decision is to be complied with. No non-compliance,” stated Noronha to the portal.

It is worth remembering that the STJD granted an injunction favorable to Fla to have fans in their matches, despite the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and the other 19 clubs in the Brazilian Championship having placed themselves in an unfavorable way to the return of fans until at least mid-October .

The city of Rio de Janeiro also gave authorization for the Gávea team to organize three games with the presence of fans as test-events. In this way, Flamengo started selling tickets and will not stop, even because it already has guarantees from the STJD.

Wanted by globoesporte.com, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Jr., criticized the decision of Otávio Noronha and made fun of the situation.

“With the early judgment and publicized by the president (of the STJD), it would be better to cancel the collective instances of the clubs within the technical councils, as nothing else. Everything is very strange,” he said, in a note sent to the vehicle.

Flamengo and Grêmio face off this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã.

For having won by 4-0 in the first leg, in Porto Alegre, Rubro-Negro can lose by three goals difference, which still advances to the semifinal of the competition.