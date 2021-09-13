Fleet wants to install “CPI da Facada”: “It was a setup”

Federal Deputy Alexandre (PSDB-SP) announced that he will file in the Federal Chamber at the “first time” of this Monday (13th) a request for the opening of the “CPI da Facada”, to investigate the accusations made by journalist Joaquim de Carvalho, do Brasil 247, in the documentary “Bolsonaro e Adélio – a stab in the heart of Brazil”.

“I am now in the first hour filing a request to open the CPI da Facada. I’m convinced it was a setup. They took advantage of the disease that this guy [Adélio Bispo, autor da facada] had at the time and created this narrative of the attack. He went from 8 seconds of TV to 24 hours of TV”, tweeted Frota.

The documentary, made through crowdfunding of subscribers and supporters of Brasil 247, showed all the scoops of the episode used by Jair Bolsonaro (No Party) in the 2018 presidential race to escape debates and thus become President of the Republic without being confronted.

The film, one hour and 44 minutes, demonstrates, in great detail, all the inconsistencies of the official story, which has been told to Brazilians since then.

Joaquim de Carvalho demonstrates how Adélio Bispo de Oliveira was a right-wing militant who was in the same place where Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) had been two months before the episode.

The documentary also reveals how Bolsonaro’s security guards protected Adélio and then were promoted to government positions, how the records were hidden and the case used as a propaganda weapon to elect the current president.

This Sunday (12), Carlos Bolsonaro classified the work as “fake news”. “Are we going to have surveys or something on the line that anyone has seen?” he asked.