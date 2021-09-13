Fluminense wins, is one point from the G6 and leaves São Paulo close to the Z4 of Brasileirão

After a weak first half, Fluminense and São Paulo had a good second stage and the Cariocas won by 2-1, this Sunday, at Maracanã. The match opened the second round of the Brazilian Championship for the teams, leaving Flu in seventh, with 28 points, and São Paulo in 16th, with 22. The goals were scored by Nino and Luiz Henrique, as well as Reinaldo, who scored for the visitors.

Now, the two teams are turning their attention to the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday, at 7pm, Flu faces Atlético-MG, away from home, after losing 2-1 at Maracanã. Then, at 9:30 pm, São Paulo will face Fortaleza. The match, at Morumbi, was 2 to 2. At the Brazilian Nationals, the Cariocas face Cuiabá on Monday; São Paulo, Atlético-GO on Sunday.

Players celebrate Nino’s goal in Fluminense’s victory against São Paulo (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC)

LOCKED

With a well kept start and good markings, clear chances were rare for the two teams. São Paulo even hit the net twice. At six minutes, Luciano was offside. At 14, the forward scored again, but the ball went out before Reinaldo’s cross. Overall, zero creativity on both sides, which failed to develop the plays.

BAD GAME

The first submission of the match happened only after 40 minutes, with a weak free kick by Danilo Barcelos. It was a technically weak first half, in which Fluminense was unable to develop in attack and São Paulo showed no creativity to try to reach the goal.

FLU IN FRONT

If in the first stage it took them to have a move closer to the goal, in the return after the break, Fluminense soon added more emotion. On minute four, Danilo Barcelos took a corner kick in the area, Luccas Claro headed in, the defense curled up and the ball fell to Nino, who stretched his leg and pushed it into the goal.

REACTED

The pace continued stronger and, after 11 minutes, it was São Paulo’s turn to get better. Luciano received the ball in a great pass from Nestor, dribbled goalkeeper Marcos Felipe and ended up being knocked down by Nino. The referee signaled the penalty, Reinaldo went for the kick and evened the score. This was the first most effective move from São Paulo.

PUZZLED

What was lacking in emotion in the first 45 minutes was left over at the end. First, Fluminense arrived well and Fred stopped in a great defense by Volpi. Soon after, Calegari found the shirt 9 after launching and saw the attacker do protect and dominate in midfield, launching Luiz Henrique at speed. The young man left Miranda behind in the race and replaced the Tricolor carioca in front.

NOTHING DONE

The final minutes were busy. Needing to look for the result, São Paulo tried to go up and surround the Flu area. Crespo opted for the entries of Benítez and Rigoni, who had two great chances, to try to improve the dynamics up front, while Marcão closed the team more to hold the score. The tricolor goalkeeper was essential to ensure the home team’s victory.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 2X1 SÃO PAULO

Date/Time: 12/09/2021, at 8:30 pm

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO) and Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Video Arbitrator: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (VAR-FIFA-MG)

Goals: Nino (4’/2ºT) (1-0), Reinaldo (13’/2ºT) (1-1), Luiz Henrique (20’/2ºT) (2-1)

Yellow cards: Fred, Luccas Claro, André, Bobadilla (FLU), Igor Gomes, Miranda, Rigoni, Gabriel (SAO)

Red cards: –

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro, Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato (Wellington – 25’/2ºT), Yago Felipe; Caio Paulista (David Braz – 44’/2ºT), Luiz Henrique (Samuel Xavier – 38’/2ºT) and Fred (Bobadilla – 25’/2ºT). Technician: Bookmark.

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda, Leo, Galeano (Rigoni – 33’/2ºT); Luan (Benítez – 24’/2ºT), Gabriel Sara (Nestor – halftime), Igor Gomes (Gabriel – halftime); Reinaldo, Pablo (Vitor Bueno – halftime) and Luciano. Technician: Hernan Crespo.