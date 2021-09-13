‘Forgot there is a pandemic’

on the return of the Real Madrid to the Santiago Bernabéu after 560 days, the little more than 19 thousand present saw a real show. rout by 5 to 2 upon Celtic of Vigo, hat-trick of Benzema and Vinicius Júnior in the arms of the people.

However, the Brazilian’s celebration did not go well for the newspaper sport. The Spanish vehicle highlighted that the way to celebrate the Brazilian’s goal was a ‘stain’ due to the pandemic.

“Vinicius forgot that there is a global pandemic and that a certain social distance must be maintained to avoid advancing the number of positives for the coronavirus. That was his only spot in the match to frame the Brazilian striker. Vini goes for more while Hazard is still there. it waits for its best level”.

With the victory, Real Madrid remains undefeated in LaLiga, reaches the 10 points and takes the lead.

Real Madrid now turns the key to the Champions League. Next Wednesday (15), at 4 pm, he will face the Inter Milan, at Giuseppe Meazza, for the opening of the group stage.