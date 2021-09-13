Former Globo author mobilizes the web after her missing child

Former author of soap operas for Globo, SBT and Record, Letícia Dornelles, published a desperate tweet this Saturday afternoon (12/9), after her son, Patrick, 11 years old, went to the sidewalk of her house, in Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, and disappearing while he was taking a shower.

“Help my son disappeared he went out onto the sidewalk without me seeing while I was in the bath for God’s sake someone in Copacabana help me don’t harm my son I beg you”, he wrote asking for help to the followers.

After a few hours the tweet received more than five thousand two hundred likes, two thousand retweets and 170 comments. Donelles is currently president of the Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation and a reference as an author of all stations on Brazilian television.

Due to recent publications by the former scriptwriter in relation to political support for the current president Jair Bolsonaro, the web audience suspected of a kidnapping motivated by political reasons.

Last Sunday (5/9), she shared a message about the large number of threats and hate messages on social media because of her support for Bolsonaro. “I am morally harassed, I suffer in silence! I have proves!”

A recent tweet from a follower shared a photo of Letícia and her son getting out of a police car, along with a PM, reporting that the child was found. “Already found it!” he wrote

Not long after, Dornelles thanked the entire Rio de Janeiro Military Police team for the support they gave her and her search for the child: “Thank you PMERJ who located my son. Dianne, Pizzoto and Douglas, from Copacabana Presente. Ualason and De Soares from the 4th BPM, who were patrolling. Patrick never left alone or unannounced. I panicked. I suffer threats. Dianne recognized him a mile from here. He said he wanted ice cream,” he wrote.