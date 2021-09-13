Fortaleza X Atltico-MG – Supersports

by

  • 11
    2 time

    Hulk striker risks in the goal and the goalkeeper practices the defense.

  • 10
    2 time

    Galo is opening seven points of advantage for the second place.

  • 9
    2 time

    Nacho tries to dominate in the middle and suffers from a lack of Benevenuto.

  • 8
    2 time

    Fortaleza throws itself into the attack field and aims for a draw!

  • 7
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×2 Flamengo.

  • 6
    2 time

    Argentina’s third goal in the Brazilian Nationals.

  • 5
    2 time

    ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!! After a good plot of the attack, Zaracho takes off the goalkeeper and opens the score away from home!

  • 5
    2 time

    ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!!

  • 4
    2 time

    Titi defender’s toughest foul on Vargas.

  • 3
    2 time

    Robson dominates on the left, beating Nathan Silva but losing the move to Mariano.

  • two
    2 time

    Finishes: Fortaleza 7×4 Atltico-MG.

  • 1
    2 time

    Teams return unchanged for this second half.

  • 0
    2 time

    START STEP SECOND!

  • 50
    1 time

    End of the first goalless half for Fortaleza and Atltico-MG.

  • 48
    1 time

    Robson falls into the area and complains about a penalty, but the referee scores nothing! Follow the game!

  • 47
    1 time

    We reached the final stretch of the first stage and no goals have been achieved so far.

  • 46
    1 time

    Go up the plate with five minutes of addition.

  • 45
    1 time

    Nathan Silva arrives late and takes down his opponent with a foul.

  • 44
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

  • 43
    1 time

    Yellow card for Tinga after a hard foul on Vargas.

  • 42
    1 time

    Recovered, Jair tries for the left and Tinga arrives kicking everything.

  • 41
    1 time

    Jair thunders with derson and the two are left feeling.

  • 40
    1 time

    Rooster does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.

  • 39
    1 time

    Another hard foul, this time by full-back Guilherme Arana.

  • 38
    1 time

    Crispim takes a risk from outside the area and Galo’s goalkeeper holds it without problems.

  • 37
    1 time

    Coach Cuca complains too much to the referee and takes the yellow card.

  • 36
    1 time

    Verson’s goalkeeper comes out well in smothers and ends with Leo’s attempt!

  • 35
    1 time

    For a hard entry in Lucas Lima, a yellow card for the athlete Mariano.

  • 33
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

  • 32
    1 time

    Atltico goes all out on the attack.

  • 31
    1 time

    Ball returns to roll normally in the Castle.

  • 30
    1 time

    TECHNICAL STOP! Time for players to freshen up.

  • 29
    1 time

    Arana advances to the left and crosses, but defender dives and heads to relieve!

  • 28
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed yesterday: Amrica-MG 2×0 Athletico-PR, RB Bragantino 1×2 Chapecoense, Juventude 1×2 Cuiab, Santos 0x0 Bahia.

  • 27
    1 time

    The game remains balanced and goalless at Fortaleza’s home.

  • 26
    1 time

    Atltico was released and the ball died calmly for goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

  • 25
    1 time

    Defender Benevenuto goes up on the second floor and ends up with a cross made in the area.

  • 24
    1 time

    Rooster rotates the ball and looks for spaces to surprise the hosts.

  • 23
    1 time

    Now Vargas kicks from a distance and the ball gets lost straight through the end line.

  • 22
    1 time

    Striker Robson releases the foot from a distance and misses the target defended by the verson goalkeeper.

  • 21
    1 time

    Hulk faces the triple mark, gets close to the area and ends up losing the ball to Jussa.

  • 20
    1 time

    Nacho tries to create an attacking move and defensive midfielder derson, from Fortaleza, doesn’t let him.

  • 19
    1 time

    Missing attack from Benevenuto, from Fortaleza.

  • 18
    1 time

    Robson invades the area from the right, reaches the end line and doesn’t get rid of Arana.

  • 17
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

  • 16
    1 time

    In response, Vargas is fired in the area, hits chewed and almost the ball goes in!

  • 15
    1 time

    UUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Crispim takes a free kick from the entrance to the area and the goalkeeper verson spreads the danger!

  • 14
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 2×0 Cear.

  • 13
    1 time

    Atleticano Allan tries from afar and doesn’t catch the ball as he wanted! Outside!

  • 12
    1 time

    Nacho hits a short crner for Arana, who tries to cross and the ball explodes on the rival’s mark.

  • 11
    1 time

    Mariano escapes to the right and gets up in the area; who shows up to take Crispim.

  • 10
    1 time

    Balanced start of the game at the Castle and so far the goalkeepers haven’t worked.

  • 8
    1 time

    Lucas Lima keeps the ball in the area, submits twice and it stays in Fortaleza’s mark.

  • 7
    1 time

    Nacho tries ahead with Vargas and catches the ball too hard.

  • 6
    1 time

    From Hulk to Vargas, who tries to return the ball to his teammate and misses.

  • 5
    1 time

    referee whistles Pikachu’s foul on Arana.

  • 4
    1 time

    Tinga shows up at the right time and ends up with an attempt by Athletic striker Hulk.

  • 3
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 0x0 Flamengo.

  • two
    1 time

    Rooster exchanges passes and studies the owners of the house.

  • 1
    1 time

    Vargas tries his first attacking move and fails to keep the ball.

  • 0
    1 time

    BALL ROLLING IN THE CASTLE!

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    IT’S GOING TO START! Teams on the field.

  • 0
    1 time

    Away from home, Atltico-MG tries to open up an advantage at the top of the competition.

  • 0
    1 time

    Warm-ups are over and teams are in the locker room.

  • 0
    1 time

    Midfielder Lucas Lima stands out among the home team’s starters.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 28 degrees in Fortaleza.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is prepared and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed yesterday: Amrica-MG 2×0 Athletico-PR, RB Bragantino 1×2 Chapecoense, Juventude 1×2 Cuiab, Santos 0x0 Bahia.

  • 0
    1 time

    Rooster Embezzlement: Savarino and Tch Tch.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in Fortaleza: Daniel Guedes and Felipe.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletic: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Jair, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    Leo is scheduled with Felipe Alves, Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Ederson, Jussa, Pikachu, Lucas Lima and Crispim; David and Robson.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams officially slated for confrontation!

  • 0
    1 time

    With 39 points, Galo leads the Brazilian Championship; Fortress appears in 3.

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 2×0 Cear.

  • 0
    1 time

    WHISTLE! Braulio da Silva Machado (SC) will referee the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    We will not have a public presence due to the coronavirus.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good afternoon, fans! Today we are going to follow Fortaleza x Atltico-MG through the 20th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 16:00 in the Castelo stadium.