Fortaleza X Atltico-MG – Supersports

11
2 time
Hulk striker risks in the goal and the goalkeeper practices the defense.
10
2 time
Galo is opening seven points of advantage for the second place.
9
2 time
Nacho tries to dominate in the middle and suffers from a lack of Benevenuto.
8
2 time
Fortaleza throws itself into the attack field and aims for a draw!
7
2 time
Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×2 Flamengo.
6
2 time
Argentina’s third goal in the Brazilian Nationals.
5
2 time
ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!! After a good plot of the attack, Zaracho takes off the goalkeeper and opens the score away from home!
5
2 time
ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!!
4
2 time
Titi defender’s toughest foul on Vargas.
3
2 time
Robson dominates on the left, beating Nathan Silva but losing the move to Mariano.
two
2 time
Finishes: Fortaleza 7×4 Atltico-MG.
1
2 time
Teams return unchanged for this second half.
0
2 time
START STEP SECOND!
50
1 time
End of the first goalless half for Fortaleza and Atltico-MG.
48
1 time
Robson falls into the area and complains about a penalty, but the referee scores nothing! Follow the game!
47
1 time
We reached the final stretch of the first stage and no goals have been achieved so far.
46
1 time
Go up the plate with five minutes of addition.
45
1 time
Nathan Silva arrives late and takes down his opponent with a foul.
44
1 time
43
1 time
Yellow card for Tinga after a hard foul on Vargas.
42
1 time
Recovered, Jair tries for the left and Tinga arrives kicking everything.
41
1 time
Jair thunders with derson and the two are left feeling.
40
1 time
Rooster does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.
39
1 time
Another hard foul, this time by full-back Guilherme Arana.
38
1 time
Crispim takes a risk from outside the area and Galo’s goalkeeper holds it without problems.
37
1 time
Coach Cuca complains too much to the referee and takes the yellow card.
36
1 time
Verson’s goalkeeper comes out well in smothers and ends with Leo’s attempt!
35
1 time
For a hard entry in Lucas Lima, a yellow card for the athlete Mariano.
33
1 time
32
1 time
Atltico goes all out on the attack.
31
1 time
Ball returns to roll normally in the Castle.
30
1 time
TECHNICAL STOP! Time for players to freshen up.
29
1 time
Arana advances to the left and crosses, but defender dives and heads to relieve!
28
1 time
Brazilian, closed yesterday: Amrica-MG 2×0 Athletico-PR, RB Bragantino 1×2 Chapecoense, Juventude 1×2 Cuiab, Santos 0x0 Bahia.
27
1 time
The game remains balanced and goalless at Fortaleza’s home.
26
1 time
Atltico was released and the ball died calmly for goalkeeper Felipe Alves.
25
1 time
Defender Benevenuto goes up on the second floor and ends up with a cross made in the area.
24
1 time
Rooster rotates the ball and looks for spaces to surprise the hosts.
23
1 time
Now Vargas kicks from a distance and the ball gets lost straight through the end line.
22
1 time
Striker Robson releases the foot from a distance and misses the target defended by the verson goalkeeper.
21
1 time
Hulk faces the triple mark, gets close to the area and ends up losing the ball to Jussa.
20
1 time
Nacho tries to create an attacking move and defensive midfielder derson, from Fortaleza, doesn’t let him.
19
1 time
Missing attack from Benevenuto, from Fortaleza.
18
1 time
Robson invades the area from the right, reaches the end line and doesn’t get rid of Arana.
17
1 time
16
1 time
In response, Vargas is fired in the area, hits chewed and almost the ball goes in!
15
1 time
UUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Crispim takes a free kick from the entrance to the area and the goalkeeper verson spreads the danger!
14
1 time
Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 2×0 Cear.
13
1 time
Atleticano Allan tries from afar and doesn’t catch the ball as he wanted! Outside!
12
1 time
Nacho hits a short crner for Arana, who tries to cross and the ball explodes on the rival’s mark.
11
1 time
Mariano escapes to the right and gets up in the area; who shows up to take Crispim.
10
1 time
Balanced start of the game at the Castle and so far the goalkeepers haven’t worked.
8
1 time
Lucas Lima keeps the ball in the area, submits twice and it stays in Fortaleza’s mark.
7
1 time
Nacho tries ahead with Vargas and catches the ball too hard.
6
1 time
From Hulk to Vargas, who tries to return the ball to his teammate and misses.
5
1 time
referee whistles Pikachu’s foul on Arana.
4
1 time
Tinga shows up at the right time and ends up with an attempt by Athletic striker Hulk.
3
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 0x0 Flamengo.
two
1 time
Rooster exchanges passes and studies the owners of the house.
1
1 time
Vargas tries his first attacking move and fails to keep the ball.
0
1 time
BALL ROLLING IN THE CASTLE!
0
1 time
A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in the country.
0
1 time
IT’S GOING TO START! Teams on the field.
0
1 time
Away from home, Atltico-MG tries to open up an advantage at the top of the competition.
0
1 time
Warm-ups are over and teams are in the locker room.
0
1 time
Midfielder Lucas Lima stands out among the home team’s starters.
0
1 time
Right now we have about 28 degrees in Fortaleza.
0
1 time
Everything is prepared and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.
0
1 time
0
1 time
Rooster Embezzlement: Savarino and Tch Tch.
0
1 time
Embezzlement in Fortaleza: Daniel Guedes and Felipe.
0
1 time
Athletic: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Jair, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.
0
1 time
Leo is scheduled with Felipe Alves, Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Ederson, Jussa, Pikachu, Lucas Lima and Crispim; David and Robson.
0
1 time
Teams officially slated for confrontation!
0
1 time
With 39 points, Galo leads the Brazilian Championship; Fortress appears in 3.
0
1 time
Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 2×0 Cear.
0
1 time
WHISTLE! Braulio da Silva Machado (SC) will referee the match.
0
1 time
We will not have a public presence due to the coronavirus.
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fans! Today we are going to follow Fortaleza x Atltico-MG through the 20th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 16:00 in the Castelo stadium.