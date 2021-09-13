Fortaleza X Atltico-MG – Supersports

11

2 time Hulk striker risks in the goal and the goalkeeper practices the defense.

10

2 time Galo is opening seven points of advantage for the second place.

9

2 time Nacho tries to dominate in the middle and suffers from a lack of Benevenuto.

8

2 time Fortaleza throws itself into the attack field and aims for a draw!

7

2 time Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×2 Flamengo.

6

2 time Argentina’s third goal in the Brazilian Nationals.

5

2 time ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!! After a good plot of the attack, Zaracho takes off the goalkeeper and opens the score away from home!

5

2 time ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!!

4

2 time Titi defender’s toughest foul on Vargas.

3

2 time Robson dominates on the left, beating Nathan Silva but losing the move to Mariano.

two

2 time Finishes: Fortaleza 7×4 Atltico-MG.

1

2 time Teams return unchanged for this second half.

0

2 time START STEP SECOND!

50

1 time End of the first goalless half for Fortaleza and Atltico-MG.

48

1 time Robson falls into the area and complains about a penalty, but the referee scores nothing! Follow the game!

47

1 time We reached the final stretch of the first stage and no goals have been achieved so far.

46

1 time Go up the plate with five minutes of addition.

45

1 time Nathan Silva arrives late and takes down his opponent with a foul.

44

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

43

1 time Yellow card for Tinga after a hard foul on Vargas.

42

1 time Recovered, Jair tries for the left and Tinga arrives kicking everything.

41

1 time Jair thunders with derson and the two are left feeling.

40

1 time Rooster does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.

39

1 time Another hard foul, this time by full-back Guilherme Arana.

38

1 time Crispim takes a risk from outside the area and Galo’s goalkeeper holds it without problems.

37

1 time Coach Cuca complains too much to the referee and takes the yellow card.

36

1 time Verson’s goalkeeper comes out well in smothers and ends with Leo’s attempt!

35

1 time For a hard entry in Lucas Lima, a yellow card for the athlete Mariano.

33

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

32

1 time Atltico goes all out on the attack.

31

1 time Ball returns to roll normally in the Castle.

30

1 time TECHNICAL STOP! Time for players to freshen up.

29

1 time Arana advances to the left and crosses, but defender dives and heads to relieve!

28

1 time Brazilian, closed yesterday: Amrica-MG 2×0 Athletico-PR, RB Bragantino 1×2 Chapecoense, Juventude 1×2 Cuiab, Santos 0x0 Bahia.

27

1 time The game remains balanced and goalless at Fortaleza’s home.

26

1 time Atltico was released and the ball died calmly for goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

25

1 time Defender Benevenuto goes up on the second floor and ends up with a cross made in the area.

24

1 time Rooster rotates the ball and looks for spaces to surprise the hosts.

23

1 time Now Vargas kicks from a distance and the ball gets lost straight through the end line.

22

1 time Striker Robson releases the foot from a distance and misses the target defended by the verson goalkeeper.

21

1 time Hulk faces the triple mark, gets close to the area and ends up losing the ball to Jussa.

20

1 time Nacho tries to create an attacking move and defensive midfielder derson, from Fortaleza, doesn’t let him.

19

1 time Missing attack from Benevenuto, from Fortaleza.

18

1 time Robson invades the area from the right, reaches the end line and doesn’t get rid of Arana.

17

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

16

1 time In response, Vargas is fired in the area, hits chewed and almost the ball goes in!

15

1 time UUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Crispim takes a free kick from the entrance to the area and the goalkeeper verson spreads the danger!

14

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 2×0 Cear.

13

1 time Atleticano Allan tries from afar and doesn’t catch the ball as he wanted! Outside!

12

1 time Nacho hits a short crner for Arana, who tries to cross and the ball explodes on the rival’s mark.

11

1 time Mariano escapes to the right and gets up in the area; who shows up to take Crispim.

10

1 time Balanced start of the game at the Castle and so far the goalkeepers haven’t worked.

8

1 time Lucas Lima keeps the ball in the area, submits twice and it stays in Fortaleza’s mark.

7

1 time Nacho tries ahead with Vargas and catches the ball too hard.

6

1 time From Hulk to Vargas, who tries to return the ball to his teammate and misses.

5

1 time referee whistles Pikachu’s foul on Arana.

4

1 time Tinga shows up at the right time and ends up with an attempt by Athletic striker Hulk.

3

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Palmeiras 0x0 Flamengo.

two

1 time Rooster exchanges passes and studies the owners of the house.

1

1 time Vargas tries his first attacking move and fails to keep the ball.

0

1 time BALL ROLLING IN THE CASTLE!

0

1 time A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in the country.

0

1 time IT’S GOING TO START! Teams on the field.

0

1 time Away from home, Atltico-MG tries to open up an advantage at the top of the competition.

0

1 time Warm-ups are over and teams are in the locker room.

0

1 time Midfielder Lucas Lima stands out among the home team’s starters.

0

1 time Right now we have about 28 degrees in Fortaleza.

0

1 time Everything is prepared and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

0

1 time Brazilian, closed yesterday: Amrica-MG 2×0 Athletico-PR, RB Bragantino 1×2 Chapecoense, Juventude 1×2 Cuiab, Santos 0x0 Bahia.

0

1 time Rooster Embezzlement: Savarino and Tch Tch.

0

1 time Embezzlement in Fortaleza: Daniel Guedes and Felipe.

0

1 time Athletic: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Jair, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.

0

1 time Leo is scheduled with Felipe Alves, Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Ederson, Jussa, Pikachu, Lucas Lima and Crispim; David and Robson.

0

1 time Teams officially slated for confrontation!

0

1 time With 39 points, Galo leads the Brazilian Championship; Fortress appears in 3.

0

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Grmio 2×0 Cear.

0

1 time WHISTLE! Braulio da Silva Machado (SC) will referee the match.

0

1 time We will not have a public presence due to the coronavirus.