Fourth straight win puts Botafogo with a 74% chance of going up; Vasco has 4% and Cruzeiro 1%

O Botafogo is packed into the fight to return to the First Division. After the end of the 23rd round of the Serie B, Glorious saw its chances of access increase from 63% to 79%, according to calculations by the mathematician Tristão Garcia.

To give you an idea, less than a month ago, Botafogo had only a 26.5% chance. Under the command of the technician Enderson Moreira, Alvinegro won nine victories in 11 matches and consolidated in the G-4.

Third place with 41 points, Botafogo only has less chances to rise than leader Coritiba (92%) and vice-leader Goiás (79%). Avaí (31%) and Guarani (25%) are the ones that most threaten the group of the first four.

Vasco, who has been skating and once again changed coach, has only a 4% chance, while Cruzeiro, even reacting under the baton of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and undefeated for ten rounds, appears with only a 1% chance of going up.

Check out the chances of access and relegation in Serie B: