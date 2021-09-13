Fred is praised by fans after Fluminense’s victory over São Paulo

On Sunday night (12), Fluminense hosted São Paulo at Maracanã in a match valid for the 20th round of Brasileirão. The 2-1 victory featured goals from defender Nino and forward Luiz Henrique. Even without scoring, Fred was the target of praise by tricolor fans.

His assist for the Guerreiros’ winning goal, 21 minutes into the second half, was considered “masterful”. Upon receiving Calegari’s toss, he spun and fitted a pass to Luiz Henrique, who bet on speed to win the dispute for the ball and finished inside the net. Check out the repercussion:











Fluminense de Fred enters the field again this Wednesday (15), against Atlético-MG in Mineirão, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.