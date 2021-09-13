From the dream to the millionaire debt: understand the crisis that led Daniel Alves and São Paulo to break up | São Paulo

The words above were said by Daniel Alves on August 1, 2019. The date marked the announcement of the right-back as a reinforcement for São Paulo. The player’s speech made it clear that that moment was special.

Two years passed, and what seemed like a perfect three-and-a-half-year dream ended up like a nightmare. Last Friday, the São Paulo board announced that Daniel Alves will no longer play for the club after he refused to train on the grounds that he would only return after a debt of R$18 million was paid.

The decision was not surprising for those who follow the club’s daily life. Daniel Alves’ situation in Tricolor was practically untenable with the directors and, mainly, with the fans.

The presentation of Daniel Alves in 2019, with more than 44 thousand people at Morumbi just to see the player, was one of the rare moments of synergy between the shirt 10 and the club. What came later would leave no great memories.

After the gala presentation, with the right to a press conference in the main hall of Morumbi (something very rare), the right-back debuted in midfield on August 18 of that year with the winning goal against Ceará, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The debut filled the fans with hope. At that moment, it was thought that Daniel Alves would be the owner of the tricolor midfielder – the player asked to leave the side and act as midfielder in Brazil.

But after that what was seen was a Daniel Alves between highs and lows, getting only a few flashes with assists and moves of effect. His second goal, for example, was only in November 2019, in a 1-1 draw against Santos.

That same month, Daniel Alves received the first demands from the crowd after a home defeat to Athletico, by Brasileirão. There began a troubled relationship that would never be renewed.

The great trigger for the split happened on September 21, 2020, in the famous case of batucada. The shirt 10 posted videos on their social networks where he appeared with a sorrel. He played the musical instrument with his right hand, the same hand that took him from his trip to Ecuador for the match against LDU, for Libertadores. The midfielder was recovering from a fracture on his right forearm.

In the first opportunity the fans had to protest, the 38-year-old was the main target. In October of last year, after the eliminations in Paulistão, for Mirassol, and the drop in the group stage of Libertadores, fans gathered in front of CT da Barra Funda and remembered the episode of the tantã:

– Hey, Daniel, break my branch, go play samba at the c…

The 2020 season ended without titles and with a bad atmosphere in the club/player relationship. It was in this year, in fact, that the big problem started.

Daniel Alves signed a contract with a salary of R$1.5 million. The value was considered unrealistic for Brazilian football, even more for a club that was (and still is) going through a serious financial crisis.

The idea of ​​the management of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, Leco, was to find partners and do a great deal of marketing around Daniel Alves to be able to afford the high expenses. Plus, they counted on the fact that he’d left PSG for free.

However, this expectation was never confirmed, and São Paulo found itself plunged into debt with the player. At first, there was even payment on time, but the crisis was aggravated by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In March 2020, football in the world was paralyzed due to the virus, and the vast majority of clubs needed to readjust to reality. In the case of São Paulo, salaries were cut by 50% with the promise that salaries would be restored as of 2021.

From there, what was formed was a big snowball around the salaries of all athletes and, especially, Daniel Alves, since he has the highest salaries in the cast.

The new administration, chaired by Julio Casares, took over the club on the first day of 2021 with the hope of calming the situation and being able to honor the payments, but this was not possible.

With a debt of over R$600 million, São Paulo saw its debt to the player reach R$18 million. Daniel Alves’ dissatisfaction began to become public, as in an interview with “Bem, Amigos!”, from May this year:

– When you buy a great wine, you don’t buy the bottle, you buy the story. History comes at a price. If you do not have the ability to afford this story, you will hardly drink great wines constantly – he said.

The toughest speech, however, came after winning the Tokyo Olympics. When he won the gold medal with the Seleção in a call that caused more anger in the fans, Daniel Alves said that São Paulo had failed him on several occasions.

– São Paulo failed me a lot, and it was a moment that I had to choose for São Paulo and for defending my country, and I will always represent my country and by table represent the team. People talk because they don’t know my dedication, delivery and respect with São Paulo, and São Paulo often failed me, and I don’t fail São Paulo – he said.

The speech caused discontent in the board and ended the little affective relationship he had with the fans. São Paulo tried to stifle the case so as not to give it even more repercussions, but the feeling at the club is that there was no longer any way out unless each one followed their own path.

The break, however, was not expected so immediately. After the Olympics episode, São Paulo started looking for a way to make a deal to pay these arrears and planned an amicable termination at the end of the season.

In recent weeks, Tricolor presented a proposal to the player’s representatives to remedy the debt, but it was not accepted. The conversations would continue while Daniel Alves played for São Paulo. The case, however, took a huge turnaround last Friday.

Along with the Brazilian team in the last two weeks for the dispute of three games in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the player was expected at the CT of Barra Funda on Friday, with Miranda. However, only the defender attended.

The São Paulo board then got in touch with the player’s representative, who informed that Daniel Alves would only return to the club after payment of the arrears.

For São Paulo, there was no turning back. Given the posture of the player and his representatives, football director Carlos Belmonte went public to declare that even after the payment of the debt, Daniel Alves would no longer be part of Hernán Crespo’s cast. (watch above).

The contract termination has not yet been signed. Club and player are now trying to reach an amicable agreement – ​​and that this is done as quickly as possible so that they are free from each other. The bond runs until December 2022 .

Daniel Alves’ spell at São Paulo ends with 95 games, ten goals scored, a title in the Paulista Championship and a lot of heartache for both sides.

