Gabriel Pereira elected ace of the match at Corinthians; Reserva and Sylvinho are the negative highlight

Corinthians couldn’t get more than a 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO on Sunday night. As you could imagine, Timão’s median performance impacted the picture Notes from the crowd.
The best rated athlete and the best player in the match was Gabriel Pereira. The young man was chosen to replace Willian, who was banned from the game, had a good performance and scored the only Corinthians goal in the match. It was received an average of 7.6.
Rounding out the podium are defender João Victor and striker Róger Guedes, with averages of 6.6 and 6.1, respectively. The first continues to stack up good performances in a row, while the second made his second match with Timão’s shirt and came close to swinging the net.
On the other hand, the negative highlights are due to Sylvinho and Marquinhos, who entered the final stretch of the game. The coach was heavily criticized by the crowd and received an average of 0.9 while the striker had a discreet performance and was rated at 0.7.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans
|Holders
|Cassius
Average rating: 4.7
Ratings received: 1,821
|Fagner
Average rating: 4.5
Ratings received: 1,764
|João Victor
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1,788
|Raul Gustavo
Average rating: 3.7
Ratings received: 1,797
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 1.8
Ratings received: 1,822
|Gabriel
Average rating: 2.6
Ratings received: 1,797
|roni
Average rating: 3.9
Ratings received: 1,762
|Giuliano
Average rating: 4.8
Ratings received: 1,764
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 3.3
Ratings received: 1,744
|Gabriel Pereira
match star
Average rating: 7.6
Ratings received: 1,800
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 6.1
Ratings received: 1,780
|Reservations
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 5.3
Ratings received: 1,723
|vitinho
Average rating: 3.3
Ratings received: 1,707
|Marks
Average rating: 0.7
Ratings received: 1,845
|Xavier
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 1,716
|Angelo Araos
Average rating: 3.0
Ratings received: 1,633
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 0.9
Ratings received: 1866
|Referee
|Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa
Average rating: 0.5
Ratings received: 1563
|Total votes: 31,692
