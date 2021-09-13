Gabriel Pereira elected ace of the match at Corinthians; Reserva and Sylvinho are the negative highlight

Corinthians couldn’t get more than a 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO on Sunday night. As you could imagine, Timão’s median performance impacted the picture Notes from the crowd.

The best rated athlete and the best player in the match was Gabriel Pereira. The young man was chosen to replace Willian, who was banned from the game, had a good performance and scored the only Corinthians goal in the match. It was received an average of 7.6.

Rounding out the podium are defender João Victor and striker Róger Guedes, with averages of 6.6 and 6.1, respectively. The first continues to stack up good performances in a row, while the second made his second match with Timão’s shirt and came close to swinging the net.

On the other hand, the negative highlights are due to Sylvinho and Marquinhos, who entered the final stretch of the game. The coach was heavily criticized by the crowd and received an average of 0.9 while the striker had a discreet performance and was rated at 0.7.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans

Holders
ÇCassius
Average rating: 4.7
Ratings received: 1,821
Fagner conserves LemosFagner
Average rating: 4.5
Ratings received: 1,764
joJoão Victor
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1,788
Raul Gustavo Pereira BicalhoRaul Gustavo
Average rating: 3.7
Ratings received: 1,797
FFabio Santos
Average rating: 1.8
Ratings received: 1,822
Gabriel GirottoGabriel
Average rating: 2.6
Ratings received: 1,797
Roni Medeiros de Mouraroni
Average rating: 3.9
Ratings received: 1,762
Giuliano Victor de PaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 4.8
Ratings received: 1,764
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 3.3
Ratings received: 1,744
Gabriel Pereira dos SantosGabriel Pereira
match star
Average rating: 7.6
Ratings received: 1,800
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 6.1
Ratings received: 1,780
Reservations
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 5.3
Ratings received: 1,723
Victor Gabriel Moura de Oliveiravitinho
Average rating: 3.3
Ratings received: 1,707
Marcos Vinicius Sousa NatividadeMarks
Average rating: 0.7
Ratings received: 1,845
joXavier
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 1,716
Angelo Araos
Average rating: 3.0
Ratings received: 1,633
Technician
Sylvio Mendes Campos JSylvinho
Average rating: 0.9
Ratings received: 1866
Referee
Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa
Average rating: 0.5
Ratings received: 1563
Total votes: 31,692

