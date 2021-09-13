Gabriel Pereira elected ace of the match at Corinthians; Reserva and Sylvinho are the negative highlight

Corinthians couldn’t get more than a 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO on Sunday night. As you could imagine, Timão’s median performance impacted the picture Notes from the crowd.

The best rated athlete and the best player in the match was Gabriel Pereira. The young man was chosen to replace Willian, who was banned from the game, had a good performance and scored the only Corinthians goal in the match. It was received an average of 7.6.

Rounding out the podium are defender João Victor and striker Róger Guedes, with averages of 6.6 and 6.1, respectively. The first continues to stack up good performances in a row, while the second made his second match with Timão’s shirt and came close to swinging the net.

On the other hand, the negative highlights are due to Sylvinho and Marquinhos, who entered the final stretch of the game. The coach was heavily criticized by the crowd and received an average of 0.9 while the striker had a discreet performance and was rated at 0.7.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans

Holders Cassius

Average rating: 4.7

Ratings received: 1,821 Fagner

Average rating: 4.5

Ratings received: 1,764 João Victor

Average rating: 6.6

Ratings received: 1,788 Raul Gustavo

Average rating: 3.7

Ratings received: 1,797 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 1.8

Ratings received: 1,822 Gabriel

Average rating: 2.6

Ratings received: 1,797 roni

Average rating: 3.9

Ratings received: 1,762 Giuliano

Average rating: 4.8

Ratings received: 1,764 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 3.3

Ratings received: 1,744 Gabriel Pereira

match star

Average rating: 7.6

Ratings received: 1,800 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 6.1

Ratings received: 1,780 Reservations Du Queiroz

Average rating: 5.3

Ratings received: 1,723 vitinho

Average rating: 3.3

Ratings received: 1,707 Marks

Average rating: 0.7

Ratings received: 1,845 Xavier

Average rating: 5.5

Ratings received: 1,716 Angelo Araos

Average rating: 3.0

Ratings received: 1,633 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 0.9

Ratings received: 1866 Referee Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa

Average rating: 0.5

Ratings received: 1563 Total votes: 31,692

