Gato is saved by fans when he falls from a stadium ceiling to a grandstand in the USA

An unusual scene marked an American football match at the Miami Hurricanes stadium, this Saturday (12), in Florida (USA). A kitten hung on a cable from the ceiling of a bleacher and ended up plummeting to the bottom of it.

The stadium was packed and vibrating with anguish with each feline’s attempt to stay safe, until he can’t hold on any longer and tumbles to the bottom of the stands.

As he hung for some time, fans managed to raise a team flag to help him, and the tactic worked.

As soon as the cat falls, the crowd screams in fear that something worse has happened, but soon a fan lifts the kitten just like the character Simba, from Disney’s “The Lion King” animation, and the fans go wild.

The kitten looks scared and tries to get out of the fan’s hands, but at least he was saved.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

To further cheer the Hurricanes fans, the team also won the match played against Appalachian State.

On its Twitter, the stadium’s official profile announced that it has made a donation to an animal protection society in commemoration of the kitten’s rescue.

We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after the harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so. https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 12, 2021

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach