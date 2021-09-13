GDP ‘heavyweights’ participate in a demonstration at Paulista

× Photo: Renan Porto/O Antagonista

Folha recorded the presence of some businessmen and investors, “heavyweights” of the Brazilian GDP, in the demonstration against Jair Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista this Sunday, 12.

The event was attended by Horácio Lafer Piva (Klabin shareholder and former Fiesp chairman), José Olympio Pereira (Credit Suisse bank chairman), Fábio Barbosa (Santander former chairman) and Antonio Moreira Salles (son of the chairman of the board of administration of Itaú Unibanco, Pedro Moreira Salles), among others.

According to the São Paulo newspaper, it was the first time that these businessmen took to the streets since the demonstrations for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, in 2016.

Many feel that Bolsonaro, in addition to threatening democracy, is bad for business. Most still believe in the emergence of a “third way” in 2022 and are betting on the weakening of the president, so that an alternative candidate can reach the second round against Lula.

“If the private sector does not see that it is important to fight for democracy, at least it should understand that, without democracy, our businesses are worth less”, told Folha Lucia Hauptman, owner of an investment company.