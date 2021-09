Geez! Conor McGregor talks about VMA bullshit and Machine Gun Kelly mockery; watch

WL! The bullshit continues! Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor starred in tense moments during the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday (12). The two almost left for the physical fight and gave trouble to the security guards to control them. Also during the event, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the fighter teased the rapper, and even stated that he didn’t even know who he was.

The reporter asked Conor what had happened during the riot, and he replied: β€œAbsolutely nothing. I do not know. He showed up and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened to me, I only fight real fighters, people who really fight, you know what I mean.”

There was still a shade like that. β€œI certainly don’t fight little ‘vanilla’ rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him other than he’s with Megan Fox,” McGregor blurted out. The athlete’s speech goes against what some witnesses reported right after the fight. According to TMZ, the whole crap would have started after the UFC star tried to get closer and take a picture with the rapper. After the riot, Megan and Machine Gun left the red carpet and threatened to stop taking pictures, only returning after Conor had left.

Conor McGregor is throwing shade at Machine Gun Kelly. 😬 #VMAs https://t.co/FJ7v0Kowr4 pic.twitter.com/vtC7ca3oeY β€” Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 13, 2021

understand the crap

Hollywood awards aren’t just about glamor and performances… This Sunday (12), Machine Gun Kelly and Conor almost went for the punch at β€œVMA 2021”. The two fell out even on the red carpet, when a groupie moment of the MMA fighter would have gone downhill, generating such bullshit.

In the images caught by the paparazzi and people present, it is possible to see McGregor being restrained by the security guards, who had to separate the disagreement. A source reported to Page Six, the UFC star allegedly threw his drink at the singer. “Everyone was screaming”, said an informant. “[McGregor] was ready to fire punches. The security guards were having a hard time holding him down”, narrated the insider.

According to TMZ, sources close to Conor revealed that he wanted to say β€œhi” to Machine Gun Kelly. The fighter would have reached out and walked towards the artist. However, MGK would have said something to his security guards, who removed the athlete. McGregor, who did not hear what was said, would have been surprised by the situation and how he was handled.

So, Conor would have asked the star for a photo, but would have received a β€œno” answer. Somehow, this would have escalated to Gun Kelly’s shoves, prompting McGregor to toss his drink towards the blonde. The fight videos show how the conflict caused widespread confusion on the red carpet, with the right to push and shove and a lot of shouting. Watch below:

Not machine gun kelly and connor fighting in the #but chile pic.twitter.com/FegsBvfRVV β€” π•Έπ–†π–‰π–Žπ–˜π–”π–“π•½π–Žπ–†π– (@MadisonRiah) September 12, 2021

In another record, it is possible to see the moment when the atmosphere heats up, when Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, are taken to another corner of the Barclays Center. The two appear very worried and uncomfortable with the situation. Check it out below:

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGrevor brawl on the red carpet at #VMAs pic.twitter.com/H5UxQTVUQO β€” WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) September 13, 2021

In addition to the sources’ reports, it is still unclear what happened. Wanted by Page Six, representatives of Conor McGregor tried to deny that a fight had taken place, despite the records. “Conor only fights with fighters”, they told the website. The Machine Gun Kelly team, in turn, has not commented so far.

The musician, however, was asked about the case while still on the red carpet. But that was even for the reporter! The journalist from Variety magazine wanted to know what had happened. However, MGK lost his patience, slapped the microphone and left the room with Megan. Keyed up! Look that: