Geez! Octavia Spencer advises Britney Spears to make a prenuptial agreement, and the singer’s fiance gives a mocking response

Advice from a friend or nosy? After Britney Spears announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari this Sunday (12), the singer received an Instagram tip from Oscar winner Octavia Spencer on what the next step before the wedding is. “Get him to sign a prenuptial agreement”, wrote the actress in the publication.

The sharp commentary divided opinions on the internet. While some believed that Octavia was being inconvenient and spoiling the pop diva’s happy moment, another part praised the actress for her advice to Britney. “Octavia Spencer is worried about Britney Spears like everyone else in her life should be, and I’m proud”, commented a fan.

Another Internet user replied: “It’s funny how none of Britney’s family congratulated her [pelo noivado]. And how did Jamie Lynne start following Octavia Spencer after her comment about the prenup but didn’t have time to send her sister a comment? They will never learn. I hope Sam gives her the family she deserves.”

It’s funny how non of Britney’s family congratulated her. And how Jamie Lynne decided to follow Octavia Spencer after her comment about the prenup but didn’t have time to congratulate her sister? They will never learn🤦🏻‍♀️ i hope Sam gives her the family she deserves #FreeBritney — Monica (@monicabrit12) September 13, 2021

Octavia Spencer is looking out for Britney Spears like everyone in her life — Eurydice (She/Her) (@Eurydicegaming) September 13, 2021

And it seems that Octavia wasn’t the only person concerned with advising the blonde in this new phase of her life, right? After the engagement was announced, several other followers supported the singer’s idea of ​​making a deal. “Like you, I love the ring… But make sure the prenup is signed – and be fine”, warned a follower. Another fan left a very acid comment: “Hmmmm. You are about to get your money back, and he proposed [o noivado]“.

After all the repercussion, Sam himself used his social network to talk about the case in the early hours of Monday (13). He started by thanking fans for the loving messages the couple received since the announcement and also left a sting for the people who commented on the deal: “Thank you to everyone who was concerned about the prenup! Of course we will make one! To protect my car and my sneaker collection in case she ever dumps me.”

Britney and Sam met in 2016, during the recording of the video for “Slumber Party”, in which the personal trainer played the singer’s romantic couple. They started dating shortly after. For a while, the two wanted to take a new step in their relationship. During the artist’s testimony to court for the end of her guardianship, she expressed her desire to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but pointed out that she was prevented by her own father. We are happy with this new phase of the eternal princess of Pop!