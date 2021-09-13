Gerdau sees a positive impact of R$1.5 billion in results with the outcome of the lawsuit with Eletrobras

By means of a relevant fact released on Monday (10), Gerdau (GGBR4), Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) and Seiva Florestas e Indústrias stated that the process of companies that had been seeking compensation for losses arising from the Eletrobras compulsory loan (ELET3;ELET6 ) had an offshoot.

Gerdau pointed out that the estimated effect could be positive of approximately R$1.5 billion on the results of the company, the holding and a subsidiary in the third quarter.

In October 2019, the delivery of the expert report by the court expert appointed by the 14th Civil Court was completed. In November 2020, the decision was issued that ratified the report and fixed the amount receivable in favor of the companies at approximately R$1.5 billion. In August 2021, the interlocutory appeal filed by Eletrobras was carried out, in which the 8th Chamber of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro upheld the decision rendered by the 14th Civil Court; In August 2021, the companies learned that Eletrobras made a judicial deposit of the value of the conviction.

The decision that fixed the amount owed in favor of the Gerdau group was upheld at all levels in the State of Rio de Janeiro, and the request for suspension by the Superior Court of Justice was dismissed.

Thus, the execution must be definitive, with resources with a remote nature of reception and of a delaying nature, says the company.

The companies conclude that an asset that had been treated as a contingent must be recognized in the third quarter of 2021 as a gain in income and assets, of R$1.5 billion gross. The companies claim that they are taking measures with the 14th Civil Court, aiming to raise the funds deposited in court.

