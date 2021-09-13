Gisele Bundchen is Tom Brady’s number 1 fan, and we can prove it! | famous

Lucky in love, unlucky in gambling? None of that! Gisele Bundchen is a woman in love with her husband, the football player Tom Brady , and also his biggest fan. And look, who said this was the athlete himself, in his wife’s most recent post (which commemorated the beginning of the sport’s season in the United States). “Here we go again,” warned Gisele of Brady’s resumption of work. With that realization, it’s time to show the evidence for the theory! 🧐

“I can’t believe it’s been 12 years! We’ve been through so much and grew up so much together. There’s nothing I love more than you and our family and there’s no one I’d rather share my life with than you! I love you! !”, wrote Gisele in February of this year.

The partnership in life is such that Tom Brady even joined Gisele’s conversation with Bial (to compliment the top, of course):

Tom Brady declares himself to Gisele Bundchen and praises the beloved’s social projects

🏈 She goes wherever he is

In 2020, after changing teams from Tom Brady (Patriots to the Buccaneers) after 20 years, she vented about her partner’s new moment. ⬇

“It’s been a challenging year, and I’ve watched you step into a new environment, take extra time to meet and support your teammates, work with your new coaches with respect, wake up very early every day to deal with the bruises of playing football. without ever complaining. You just kept focused on your goal of getting out there and being the best leader you could be. I’m so proud of the man you are and I’m so happy to see the smile on your face every time you go there and throw that ball”.

🏈 And carry everyone to the crowd!

🏈 Everyone really (here, still rooting for the Patriots)

🏈 Without, of course, forgetting any family members!

🏈 And don’t just wear the shirt, you have to show animation!

🏈 She even wears a hat to send her fan message

🏈 And if you need to wear the cap too!

🏈 Not even the cold prevents her from cheering and attending the stadiums!

🏈 And always take the couple’s children along

🏈 There’s even a special t-shirt for the daughter. Check out this ‘ladies from Brady’ look

🏈 Vivian, the youngest daughter of the two, is already in mom’s rhythm

🏈 And Benjamin too, of course!

🏈 Oh, and when you can’t go to the stadium, they watch the games at home!

🏈 Even on the coldest days, when getting out of bed is not so inviting, there is the family in uniform

🏈 Gisele vibrates not only with the victories, but even follows up on the championship score. It seems that these 51 points were important…

🏈 And it took only 3 months since her first Instagram post to give the hint: whoever follows her would see a lot of football on that profile!

Go, Gisele, go! 🏈✨ Go, Gisele, go!