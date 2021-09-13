goal by Paquetá, assisted by Bruno Guimarães and almost painting by cover

O Lyon won the Strasbourg this Sunday 3-1, for the 5th round of the French Championship, in a match that was broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE to Star+ subscribers. The game at the Parc OL stadium was attended by Brazilians Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá, recently called up by the Brazilian Team, in addition to the Italian-Brazilian Emerson Palmieri.

the former midfielderFlamengo took the field 30 minutes into the second half and made damage. Paquetá scored Lyon’s last goal in the final minutes of the game, with a firm finish inside the area. He also almost scored a goal for coverage.

Lyon opened the scoring after eight minutes of play, with forward Moussa Dembélé. The highlight of the goal was the launch of Bruno Guimarães, just for the Frenchman.

At 20 minutes into the second stage, defender Denayer headed in after a cross from Shaqiri, a reinforcement for this season. Another hiring that drew attention was defender Boateng, ex-Bayern Munchen, who made his debut for Lyon, entering the second half.

Habib Diallo took a penalty for Strasbourg in the last move of the game.

With this result, Lyon finished the round in 8th place, with eight points won. Strasbourg, in turn, was in the 15th round, with four points.