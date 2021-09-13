Goalkeeper reveals Cristiano Ronaldo is already influencing United teammates diet | english football

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s successful Manchester United debut, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made clear the immediate impact the star had on the team. And the Portuguese ace’s positive influence on the club also seems to be extending even into small acts. That’s what goalkeeper Lee Grant revealed, who indicated that the veteran is already influencing his teammates’ diet even indirectly.

In an interview with “TalkSport” radio, the 38-year-old goalkeeper told details of a squad dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was signed at the end of the transfer window and only joined the team last week, after the FIFA Date.

– To give an example of the impact he is having on the group: it was Friday night, at the concentration hotel. So, as you may know, when you finish your dinner on Friday night there’s usually some “bullshit”. An apple crumble, some brownie with ice cream and stuff. And I’ll tell you: no player touched the crumble or ice cream, no player took that brownie because everyone was sitting down, and one of the guys said, “What’s Cristiano on his plate?”

We took a look at what he had, and it was obviously the healthiest dish you can imagine. And I was amazed that no player dared to get up and eat one of those junk food.” — Lee Grant, Manchester United goalkeeper

The episode told by Lee Grant took place on the eve of United’s victory over Newcastle, last Saturday, when Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for the club and shone with two goals. At the same dinner, the 36-year-old ace had to go through the traditional prank call to new players: get up, sing a song and make a speech.