God of War on PC? Game is discovered in NVIDIA GeForce Now database

It seems that the Sony must keep a steady pace in releasing its PlayStation exclusives for PC. after advertising Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for computers, clues that God of War is coming to PC are present in Nvidia’s GeForce Now database.

The person responsible for the discovery, Ighor July, reported all his steps to obtain such information in a publication. He managed have access to all games on the platform, many that have not even been announced. At the time, more than 18 thousand games are in the GeForce Now database.

As for God of War, the page dedicated to the game on the NVIDIA service says it’s about a Steam version and can be played with keyboard and mouse, which makes Ighor himself wonder if the discovery is a leak.

Going forward, it was also discovered that Mafia: Definitive Edition, remake of the original 2002 title, is in the GeForce Now database. The curious thing is that the service does not only have games, since the person responsible for the find also found applications listed as Origin, Uplay, GOG between others.



In this case it’s something curious and very strange. O Game Cube emulator, Dolphin, is one such application., which leads us to doubt the veracity of all this information. Besides the emulator, amazingly, New Super Mario Bros appears as “NVIDIA Confidential”. Nintendo is known for fiercely fighting emulation, but there’s no way of knowing, at least for the moment, if this is related to internal testing or if it will actually be made available on the NVIDIA service.

Whether it’s true or not, Sony has said publicly that it will continue to release its computer-only games and broaden its audience. Considering the release window for Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4 between PS4 and PC, it’s not hard to imagine God of War coming to computers next year, especially with the release of God of War Ragnarok.

GeForce Now started to work in Brazil, even though in limited tests for some users who signed up on a waiting list and there is no forecast for the service to be available to everyone here.

