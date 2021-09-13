Government plans to reduce the addition of biodiesel to diesel by 10% – News

With the rise of the dollar and the ongoing energy crisis, the federal government decided to reduce from 13% to 10% the addition of biodiesel in the diesel oil offered in the 82nd auction in the sector. According to information from Planalto, the change should be published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday (13).

If the reduction did not occur, the increase in inputs would lead to an increase in the final price, which could generate animosity among consumers, such as truck drivers, who last week came to a stoppage in 14 states and the Federal District.

“The measure stems from the effects of the appreciation of the cost of soy oil in the Brazilian and international markets, combined with the exchange devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the dollar, which has boosted soy exports and also increased the value of domestically produced biodiesel,” details the government in a note.

The decision to carry out the reduction was taken by the National Energy Policy Council and signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The trend is for the same measure to be taken in other biodiesel auctions. The energy crisis is expected to last at least until the end of the year, and could extend to 2022.

Mauricio Ferro collaborated