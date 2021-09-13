Grêmio criticizes STJD decision on fans in Flamengo games: “Everything is very strange” | Guild

The president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Jr., spoke about the decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) not to judge the request for suspension of the injunction that allows Flamengo to play with fans at Maracanã.

On Friday, 19 Serie A clubs filed a request to suspend the injunction or bring forward the judgment of the lawsuit filed by Flamengo, scheduled for the 23rd.

But the president of the STJD, Otavio Noronha, said the process will follow its normal rite. Thus, Flamengo may have cheered on Wednesday’s game against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil.

– With the judgment in advance and publicized by the president, it would be better to annul the collective instances of the clubs within the technical councils, as they are worth nothing else. All very strange – said Romildo.

1 of 1 Romildo Bolzan, president of Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio Romildo Bolzan, president of Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio

Flamengo got authorization from the STJD to play with the public, even against the wishes of the CBF and most clubs that compete in national competitions. With the release of the city hall of Rio to conduct three games as test events, the club started selling tickets and will maintain its position.