Gretchen opens the game and reveals under new participation in The Farm

One of the greatest icons in the history of A Fazenda, reality show on RecordTV, Gretchen spoke with Rádio Jovem Pan and opened the game about the possibility of a new participation in the confinement. The singer is always remembered by fans.

“I’ve already received invitations, yes, but I prefer it to be a unique participation. There is no way to make a new ‘Farm’ and things are the same. I prefer everyone to keep that image”, she said.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Gretchen took stock of her participation, said she does not regret having participated in the fifth edition and says that she did not imagine it would be such a success.

“The participation was unique, historic and will be marked forever because I am very much me and when I gave up it was for what I believe. I don’t regret it at all, I think I left at the right time and I was motivated by concern for my children. They are first and there is no money to make up my mind. I never imagined that my participation would be so successful, but I knew that when people got to know me, she would discover a new Gretchen”, he said.

Gretchen. (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

SEE TOO: Marília Mendonça reveals that she is cured of covid-19