Guaxupé Bet wins over R$2.7 million in Lotofácil da Independência draw | South of Minas

A bet from Guaxupé, in the south of Minas, is among the 57 bets that hit the 15 dozen of the Lotofácil da Independência, held this Saturday (11). The winner will share the record prize of R$159.1 million – the largest in the history of this type of lottery – with 56 other winning bets. He will receive the amount of R$ 2,791,889.55.

The bet of the resident of Guaxupé was simple, in a single quota and made over the internet. Caixa Econômica Federal does not disclose the name of the winner.

At Lotofácil, the single bet costs R$ 2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available.

Bets with 15 hits were registered in the DF (1) and in the following states: SP (18), PR (5), SC (5), BA (3), GO (3), MG (2), PA (2 ), RJ (2), CE (1), ES (1), MA (1), MS (1), MT (1), PE (1), SE (1), in addition to 9 bets on the Electronic Channel.

14 hits: 10,288 winning bets, R$1,124.02

13 hits: 292,658 winning bets, R$ 25.00

12 hits: 3,577,748 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 18,451,178 winning bets, BRL 5.00

See the dozens drawn in the 2,320 contest: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 -15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

The payment of prizes with values ​​greater than R$1,903.98 can only be made at Caixa branches, with the presentation of proof of original identity, CPF and original wager receipt.

Winners should also be aware of dates as prizes expire after 90 days of the drawing date. After this period, the amount is transferred to the Higher Education Financing Fund (Fies).