Gui Araújo is announced as a participant

Gui Araújo was announced as one of the participants in “A Fazenda 2021”. Last week, Record TV began releasing the list of pedestrians for the 13th edition of the reality show.

The model, who participated in the “On Vacation with Ex Brazil” (MTV), is also known for being the ex-boyfriend of famous people, such as Gabi Brandt and Anitta.

In a video released on the official profile of the show on TikTok, he said he was ready for the reality show.

I am open-hearted to face this experience. I’ve followed other seasons and I’m physically and psychologically prepared to withstand any battle. he said

“On Vacation with the Ex”

One of the best known participants of the first season of “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, Gui Araújo returned to reality in the version with ex-participants and famous (“On vacation with ex: Celebs”).

Her first participation was marked by her relationship with Gabi Brandt. On Monday, he was eliminated when he saw one of his ex-girlfriends, Vitória Bellato, join the program.

dating famous

Anitta and Gui Araújo Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The relationship with Gabi Brandt ended after betrayals, but she is not the only famous person who had a relationship with Gui Araújo.

Last year, he had a relationship with Anitta for four months, even living together and spending part of the quarantine side by side. He even joked that he didn’t even date the singer and went straight to the wedding. “I got married the other day,” he said.

Recently, it was named as an affair of Duda Reis, formerly of Nego do Borel – who was also announced as a participant in “A Fazenda 2021”.

Presenter and influencer

In addition to working as a digital influencer, he was also an MTV presenter.

Presented by Adriane Galisteu, “A Fazenda 2021”, 13th edition of the reality show, starts on September 14th.

