Gui Araújo is announced as a participant

Gui Araújo was announced as one of the participants in “A Fazenda 2021”. Last week, Record TV began releasing the list of pedestrians for the 13th edition of the reality show.
The model, who participated in the “On Vacation with Ex Brazil” (MTV), is also known for being the ex-boyfriend of famous people, such as Gabi Brandt and Anitta.
In a video released on the official profile of the show on TikTok, he said he was ready for the reality show.
I am open-hearted to face this experience. I’ve followed other seasons and I’m physically and psychologically prepared to withstand any battle. he said
“On Vacation with the Ex”
One of the best known participants of the first season of “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, Gui Araújo returned to reality in the version with ex-participants and famous (“On vacation with ex: Celebs”).
Her first participation was marked by her relationship with Gabi Brandt. On Monday, he was eliminated when he saw one of his ex-girlfriends, Vitória Bellato, join the program.
dating famous
The relationship with Gabi Brandt ended after betrayals, but she is not the only famous person who had a relationship with Gui Araújo.
Last year, he had a relationship with Anitta for four months, even living together and spending part of the quarantine side by side. He even joked that he didn’t even date the singer and went straight to the wedding. “I got married the other day,” he said.
Recently, it was named as an affair of Duda Reis, formerly of Nego do Borel – who was also announced as a participant in “A Fazenda 2021”.
Presenter and influencer
In addition to working as a digital influencer, he was also an MTV presenter.
Presented by Adriane Galisteu, “A Fazenda 2021”, 13th edition of the reality show, starts on September 14th.
A Fazenda 13: See confirmed participants in the new edition of the reality show
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT)
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”
Gui Araújo
Gui Araújo is a digital influencer, participated in the “On Vacation with the Ex” and already dated Anitta