Gustavo Tubarão gets furious at Felipe Neto’s comment, detonates youtuber and promotes campaign

Gustavo Tubarão came out in defense of Whindersson Nunes in the youtuber fight with Felipe Neto. The digital influencer was irate after the activist suggested to the comedian a therapy treatment.

The Whindersson x Felipe fight started because of a comment by Nunes about Neto’s investments in Botafogo, a team from Rio de Janeiro. In response, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) opponent listed his help in important causes outside the sports field.

After the fuss, Felipe Neto clarified: “My fight is with this misrule. Everything else is irrelevant and I just want peace, harmony and, above all, therapy”. Gossip profiles viralized the celebrity’s comment. Tubarão, within the Yellow September campaign, a suicide prevention campaign, said:

“Therapy? Wanting to touch the most painful wound a human being can have, which is depression. Bonito Felipe, today, World Suicide Prevention Day. I just don’t wish you therapy, because you have no idea of ​​the pain that is”.

Part of the web thought differently than Shark. “You have to stop associating therapy as a bad thing, it’s still society’s fault. We all should attend”, defended an internet user. “Stop traveling and wanting military bro, everyone needs therapy!”, made another aware.

“He didn’t lie, Whindersson needs therapy, especially not to be attacking others on the internet, people who were quiet, who say what they want, listen to what they don’t want”, retaliated a third. “And since when is wanting therapy an offense? Everyone should do it, period”, manifested one more.

On his Instagram profile, Gustavo Tubarão launched awareness posts about September Yellow. “You don’t have to be perfect, you don’t have to meet any standards, you weren’t born to be better than anyone else, you’re not alone, you’re capable!”, spoke.

“Those who follow me from the beginning know how much I struggle daily with anxiety/panic. So this month I decided to dedicate my feed 100% in favor of Setembro Amarelo, which is a Brazilian campaign to prevent Suicide. Every week I will post at least one IGTV talking about my experience with depression in general, as lightly as possible! I hope somehow to help those who really need it, to fight this disease that has a cure”, he warned.

