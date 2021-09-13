Himalayan 2022 arrives in Brazil more ‘connected’; part price of R$ 20,390 – 09/13/2021

The 2022 model from Royal Enfield Himalayan arrives in Brazil with a price starting at R$ 20,390. The trail bike got the Tripper navigation system, three new colors and some improvements. The 1-cylinder, 411 cm³ engine is now also homologated for Euro 5, the new European pollutant emission law for motorcycles.

At the design, the new Himalayan doesn’t bring any big changes, except for the bigger, more enveloping and now darkened windshield, which promises to offer more protection to the driver. According to the Indian brand, the seat is also softer to ensure comfort on long journeys. The racks and luggage compartment for attaching side bags and luggage were also redesigned and have a greater load capacity.

New Himalayan Won Tripper Navigation System Image: Disclosure

“We bring to motorcyclists who like the road, an even more refined Himalayan for a comfortable ride and that allows them to enjoy the trip better, without losing in style and versatility, which are characteristic of this model”, explains Claudio Giusti, general director of Royal Enfield in Brazil .

It is also worth highlighting the new colors. There are three options: New Granite Black, which is a mix of glossy and matte black parts, and Mirage Silver, shade of gray, both sold at R$ 20,390; and the new Pine Green version, inspired by camouflage in shades of green, and featuring accessories as standard items, such as engine and crankcase protectors, hand protectors and back bags, for R$25,389.

New Pine Green version has engine protector, crankcase protector, hand protector and back bags, for R$ 25,389 Image: Disclosure

The already known colors are still available, Rock Red (red and black), Lake Blue (blue and white) and Gravel Gray (two shades of gray, one darker and the other lighter and brighter). The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 2022 is now available at 19 existing Royal Enfield dealerships in Brazil.